CommutAir, a United Express® Carrier, Appoints Michael Traster Director of Maintenance

Mike will be responsible for the evaluation, performance, and management of all aircraft maintenance throughout CommutAir's system including oversight of airworthiness matters with the FAA. Traster will have direct supervision of outstation, line, and hangar maintenance facilities and the Maintenance Operations Control center.

Prior to CommutAir, as the Manager of Maintenance Operations Control, Mike worked for ExpressJet Airlines as the Manager of its Cleveland Maintenance Base. "Mike has a long track record of building a strong culture of compliance and quality, and I will count on him as we continue to expand our operational footprint within the United Airlines' network in the years to come," said Lon Ziegler, VP of Maintenance & Technical Services.

Careers

Through 2019, CommutAir will triple in size to an all-jet fleet of 61 aircraft and is actively hiring Aircraft Technicians, Supervisors, Inspections, and Specialists at multiple Maintenance facilities. A key differentiator of CommutAir is that it can recruit personnel directly into various positions and fully compensate them for their experience.

CommutAir is also recruiting Pilots and guaranteeing Captain pay after Year 1. Its industry-leading include:

Fastest United Career Path Program (CPP) graduate: 2 Years 10 Days

Guaranteed Captain Pay after Year 1

Quarterly Captain Retention Bonuses

Rapid upgrades

Top-Tier pay and benefits – including the industry's first and best Commuter policy

For career opportunities go to http://www.flycommutair.com/careers/

About CommutAir

Founded in 1989, CommutAir operates as United Express and is majority-owned by Champlain Enterprises, Inc. and 40% owned by United Airlines, Inc. CommutAir operates ~900 weekly flights to 30+ destinations, using the Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, from bases in Newark, NJ, and Washington-Dulles. CommutAir's 900+ employees are well-known in the industry for fostering a family culture and a friendly work environment.

