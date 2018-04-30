CommutAir and Ohio University Offer Students First Officer Pathway Program

As part of the arrangement, CommutAir will provide select Ohio University student pilots up to $22,100 in tuition reimbursement towards obtaining a Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) rating and building the necessary aeronautical experience required to fly for United's fastest-growing regional airline.

CommutAir will offer student pilots hands-on experience by providing access to flight training resources, pilot mentors, and routine sessions with CommutAir pilots and executives. The program will serve as a preferred gateway for CFIs wanting to fly for CommutAir and eventually United Airlines via CommutAir's United Career Path Program (CPP).

"We are pleased to partner with Ohio University's acclaimed aviation program to offer its students a direct path to a CommutAir flight deck," said Laura Prince, Managing Director of Human Resources. "We hope to emulate the best cadet programs and offer student pilots continuous, affordable, and real-world flight training."

"Ohio University Aviation is very pleased to enter into this agreement with CommutAir as it will be highly beneficial to our students and the program overall," said Steve Owens, Aviation Business Administrator at Ohio University.

Students actively enrolled at Ohio University's flight school are eligible to apply for the program, via the OU aviation program office, after completing a minimum of four semesters. Upon successful completion of the program, students are guaranteed a First Officer training class date with CommutAir.

Careers

Through 2019, CommutAir will triple in size to an all-jet fleet of 61 aircraft and actively hire in all areas. CommutAir's industry-leading pilot benefits include:

Fastest United Career Path Program (CPP) graduate: 2 Years 10 Days

Captain Pay for First Officer program

Retention Bonuses for Captains

Rapid upgrades

Top-Tier pay and benefits – including the industry's first and best Commuter policy

For details of this agreement and career, opportunity details go to http://www.flycommutair.com/careers/pilots

About CommutAir

Founded in 1989, CommutAir operates as United Express and is majority-owned by Champlain Enterprises, Inc. and 40% owned by United Airlines, Inc. CommutAir operates ~900 weekly flights to 30+ destinations, using the Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, from bases in Newark, NJ, and Washington-Dulles. CommutAir's 900+ employees are well-known in the industry for fostering a family culture and a friendly work environment.

About Ohio University Russ College of Engineering and Technology

For more than 70 years, Ohio University has trained pilots and aviation professionals who keep our air traffic moving safely and efficiently. Our graduates create for good by keeping passengers, crew and cargo safe on the ground or at 30,000 feet — it's our top priority. Whether you want to take off in the cockpit or ready aircraft for flight, the Russ College will prepare you for an exciting and rewarding career in the aviation industry through our bachelor's degree programs in aviation flight and aviation management, or in our two-year aviation technology associate's degree program.

