CommutAir, dba United Express, Appoints New Director of Systems Operations Control (SOC)

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CommutAir, a United Express regional carrier, today announced the appointment of Michael (Mike) Rosso to the role of Director of SOC, effective December 30.

In this role, he will coordinate the daily activity of teams within CommutAir's System Operations Control center including dispatch, crew scheduling and maintenance control.

"Michael's background managing large hub airport operations, crew logistics and system operations control makes him uniquely qualified to lead our talented team of professionals within our SOC center," said Joel Raymond, CommutAir Executive Vice President and COO. "I look forward to working with Michael as we continue to expand our network. Our success is driven by the focus of our amazing teams throughout our organization who are committed to delivering Safe, Caring, Dependable and Efficient service."

Rosso has more than a decade of experience in the airline industry to CommutAir, most recently as Manager of Systems Operations for Atlas Air Worldwide, overseeing the Global Control Center and daily operations for Atlas Air, Southern Air, and Polar Air Cargo.

CAREERS

CommutAir is in the process of expanding the size of its all-jet fleet of Embraer aircraft, and is actively hiring 400 pilots to fly them. CommutAir's industry-leading benefits include:

Sign-On Bonus: $50,000 for captain-eligible pilots (1,000 hours)

for captain-eligible pilots (1,000 hours) A dedicated path to United Airlines through the Aviate program

Guaranteed Captain Pay for First Officers after Year 1

Top-Tier pay and benefits, including the industry's first Commuter policy.

ABOUT COMMUTAIR

Founded in 1989, CommutAir operates as United Express and is majority-owned by Champlain Enterprises, Inc. and 40% owned by United Airlines, Inc. CommutAir operates ~1,000 weekly flights to 50+ destinations in the US and Canada, using the Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, from bases in Newark, NJ, and Washington-Dulles. CommutAir's 1,000+ employees are well-known in the industry for fostering a family culture and a friendly work environment.

