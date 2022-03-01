CommutAir Pilots Ratify New Long-Term Contract

Mar 01, 2022, 08:00 ET
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CommutAir and its pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) ratified a new long term contract today. The new contract includes significant improvements to pay, benefits and quality of life to competitively position the company to maintain its long term growth. Among the most significant changes are:
- 30% increase in starting First Officer wages - $51/hr
- 25% increase in starting Captain wages - $84/hr
- Commuting program to include company-paid travel to/from home to work
- Employee 401K contributions up to 16% matched 50% by the company
- Sign on bonus program up to $50,000 for Direct Entry Captains
- Longevity credit up to 50% for new hires with prior FAR 121 industry experience
* For more detailed contract information visit https://www.flycommutair.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/ALPA-Contract-Additional-Details.pdf
"I want to thank the ALPA and CommutAir negotiating teams for their tireless dedication to arrive at a new contract that positions the Company and its pilots on solid footing for years to come," said Rick Hoefling, CommutAir President & CEO. "As the industry recovers from the past two years of challenges, we believe we have a tremendous opportunity to see continued growth in our business."
"It takes a team of amazing people dedicated to our values of providing Safe, Caring, Dependable and Efficient service each and every flight and this new contract is a significant milestone in our journey," said Joel Raymond, CommutAir Executive Vice President & COO.
About CommutAir
CommutAir is a regional airline operating flights on behalf of United Airlines as a United Express partner. With a fleet of over 75 Embraer 145 aircraft, CommutAir operates up to 1,500 weekly flights - connecting people and communities to the world via United's global network. Headquartered in Cleveland: CommutAir has major hubs in Denver, Houston, and Washington Dulles, with maintenance bases in Houston, Albany, New York and Lincoln, Nebraska. Founded in 1989, CommutAir is majority-owned by Champlain Enterprises, Inc. and 40% owned by United Airlines, Inc. www.flycommutair.com
Contact:
Laura Prince
VP Human Resources
[email protected]
440-652-2180
CommutAir Pilots New Long Term Agreement Details
Significant Improvements to Pilot Compensation and Work Rules
In addition to its recently increased $50,000 Direct Entry Captain pilot signing bonus, the new agreement offers CommutAir pilots enhanced levels of scheduling, commuting expenses, health insurance, vacation, sick leave and retirement benefits that are among the best in the industry:
Compensation benefits of the agreement include:
- First Officers starting at $51.00 and Captains starting at $84.00
- Minimum duty period guarantee - 4 hours
- 100% Pay protection for canceled assignments
- 150% holiday pay; 200% trip extension pay
- Pay increases for instructor pilots – Line Check Airmen earn up to $30/hr override
- Longevity credit up to 50% for new hires with prior FAR 121 industry experience
Scheduling benefits include:
- Long Call Reserve added
- Rescheduling protections added
Expense benefits include:
- Commuting Flight Travel Program
- Commuter rooms monthly
- $20.00 international override for overnights
- Downtown hotel for overnights greater than 24 hours
Health insurance benefits include:
- Attractive Medical, Dental and Vision programs
- Teladoc access for all pilots
Vacation and sick leave benefits include:
- Daily floating vacation, with 6 days that can be rolled over or cashed out
- Improved sick leave accrual rates with buyback provision
Retirement benefits include:
- 401K contributions up to 16% matched 50% by company
- 401(k) vesting after 4 years
Direct flow to United Airlines through the Aviate Program
SOURCE CommutAir
Share this article