Commuter Benefits Company, Clarity Benefit Solutions, Gives Insight into Embracing Artificial Intelligence in Human Resources

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commuter benefits company, Clarity Benefit Solutions, gives insight into embracing artificial intelligence (AI) in human resources.

Studies show that utilizing AI within human resources departments has been shown to improve employee—and customer—experiences. However, very few HR departments are taking advantage of this technology; therefore, it is vital to educate companies on the valuable role AI can play in all things HR.

First and foremost, AI technology must be implemented properly. Using it in conjunction with other HR tools enables companies to hire talent, onboard this talent quickly and seamlessly, and retain top talent longer.

Recruiting is one of the most challenging tasks that HR professionals face. It takes significant time and energy, and often new hires are not a good fit. Using AI tools can assist HR professionals in crafting a strategy to find the proper candidates. These tools can match talent with characteristics relevant to a specific job—providing HR with only the resumes of candidates qualified for the job at hand.

Once the appropriate employee is hired, the onboarding process can begin. Unfortunately, many companies lose hires within the first few months because of a lack of a cohesive onboarding process. Implementing AI technology into the onboarding process engages new hires, resulting in higher job satisfaction and loyalty.

The key to employee retention is reaching out often to new hires to make sure they are satisfied with the position and motivated to continue to perform. AI can help with this process by tailoring each employee's experience to ensure all specific needs are being met. These AI tools can provide HR professionals with insight on what inspires each employee so HR can create the most optimal, personalized work experience that is tailored to each individual employee. At the same time, AI can track what is not working for each employee and then assist HR in proactively addressing any concerns.

Forward-thinking employers should seriously consider the endless possibilities that AI technology can play in securing a company's future by attracting and retaining the best of the best. The future is bright when exceptional employees are in the mix.

