Commuters Weather the Storm Through the Power of Data

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arity , the mobility data and analytics provider, announced today that it is partnering with WeatherBug , the weather forecasting app, to design a new feature that will make users' daily commutes safer and more efficient by seamlessly sharing road, traffic and weather conditions. The WeatherBug app will also offer users personalized notifications based on prior driving behavior such as suggesting a more efficient route to work based on weather conditions.

This integration is one of the first of its kind to leverage mobility data and analytics in an app outside of the transportation space to provide this type of experience. Not only are WeatherBug and Arity working to make commuting faster, but they're also making it safer – especially with the impending winter weather ahead.

"Our users have been asking for a commuter feature for years, and we've been looking for the perfect partner to bring our vision to light," said Mike Brooks, senior vice president at WeatherBug. "We're very excited to be working with Arity to keep our users safe wherever and however they want to get there."

WeatherBug, a website and mobile app that provides hyperlocal information about weather conditions, has become a leading detection system for severe weather. The enhanced app will be rolled out in early 2020 in time to help drivers with hazardous winter weather conditions.

"With our unique ability to understand and predict risky driving, we can not only help improve businesses in the transportation space, but also help alleviate some of drivers' common frustrations on the road," said Gary Hallgren, president of Arity. "Partnering with WeatherBug is a great example of how we are connecting with people in unique ways to improve their lives – whether that's through powering a weather app, insurance offering or in-car safety service."

WeatherBug will also leverage Arity's unique marketing solutions and individual driving scores to provide its mobile user base of 11 million with customized offers based on the way they commute.

Arity and WeatherBug are making privacy, trust and transparency about the use of personal data a top priority. As a subsidiary of The Allstate Corporation, Arity is upfront about how it collects, uses and shares data and empowers consumers to control how their data is used. Only users who opt in to personalized WeatherBug services will receive the data-driven suggestions to improve their daily travel.

About Arity

Arity is a mobility data and analytics company that provides data-driven solutions to companies invested in transportation, enabling them to deliver mobility services that are smarter, safer and more economical. Insurance companies, automobile manufacturers, and shared mobility companies turn to Arity to better understand driving behavior, manage risk, operate more safely and ultimately increase their bottom line. The Arity platform is built on more than 220 billion miles of historical driving data from more than 20 million active telematics connections and over eight years of data directly from cars. With global offices and a Chicago headquarters, Arity was founded by The Allstate Corporation and launched in 2016.

About WeatherBug

Established in 1993, WeatherBug is a popular weather site and mobile app providing hyperlocal, live weather data and proactive alerting to consumer users. With over 20 million unique users per month, across all platforms, WeatherBug's vision is to provide environmental intelligence for all aspects of people's lives. The WeatherBug app is a top-rated weather app in the app stores. In 2019, WeatherBug was named the best weather app by MediaPost's Appy Awards. WeatherBug is owned and operated by GroundTruth, the leading global location technology platform. Learn more: www.weatherbug.com

