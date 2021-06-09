Commvault Announces Managed Service Provider and Aggregator Partner Programs

TINTON FALLS, N.J., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced enhanced Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Aggregator Partner Advantage Programs, tailored and refined to support the way Commvault's MSP and Aggregator partners operate while fulfilling their unique needs for delivering "Commvault Powered" Intelligent Data Services to customers of all sizes around the world.

With a fundamental shift in the IT landscape, organizations are increasingly looking toward managed service providers for consumption-based solutions that span the entire IT stack and are cost-effective, scalable, and easy to consume. Seeing this as a fast-growing and clear market direction, Commvault has further evolved its industry-leading Partner Advantage Program to now offer MSPs and Aggregators the critical elements they seek to be successful – multiple ways to partner and earn incentives that drive profitability, deep ecosystem relationships centered around joint selling, and tools like in-region support, expansive training, and marketing resources to drive partner growth and win more deals.

"One of Commvault's main objectives is to always provide our partners with Intelligent Data Services that help organizations protect and manage data and applications in an increasingly hybrid and multi-cloud world," said John Tavares, Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances. "The enhancements to our MSP and Aggregator programs help our partners achieve these goals, meet challenges head-on, and future-proof their business. Our solutions are industry-leading and we provide the tools, benefits, experience, and support that enable partners to help their customers safely protect and manage their data in any environment – on-prem, cloud, or SaaS."

Centered around Commvault's four key pillars for a winning partnership, the MSP Partner Advantage Program offers a range of benefits that allow partners to easily build on existing services and create new ones for their customers. The simple, modern program offers two tiers with clearly identified tier promotional requirements and incentives, rewarding partners for driving consumption. MSP partners are also provided with flexible licensing and consumption options that include both subscription and utility agreements to align with customer demand. With partner success as a key foundation, Commvault offers free training resources and curriculums designed to build competency, helping both MSPs and Aggregators operate and grow their "Commvault Powered" practice.

In addition, Commvault plans to add Metallic for MSPs to its Partner Advantage Program later this year, enabling its MSP partners to broaden their service catalogs and grow their business with the agility of SaaS.

Commvault's MSP partners see the value in partnering with Commvault:

Tim deLisle, President, Meridian IT said, "Working with an industry leader like Commvault has benefitted our customers dramatically, providing us with the tools and resources to maximize the Commvault portfolio of Intelligent Data Services and helping our customers solve their very real data management challenges. Whether its on-prem or in the cloud, together with Commvault, we can close the Business Integrity Gap for our customers with solutions that store, protect, and optimize their data."

Mikhail Soloviev , Product Development Director, DataLine shares these same sentiments. He said, "Commvault provides proven, easy scalable solutions that ensure continuous backup and data protection. With the help of our proprietary technologies and the broad functionality of Commvault solutions, our clients receive the best data protection, as well as reliability and flexibility for their business."

, Product Development Director, DataLine shares these same sentiments. He said, "Commvault provides proven, easy scalable solutions that ensure continuous backup and data protection. With the help of our proprietary technologies and the broad functionality of Commvault solutions, our clients receive the best data protection, as well as reliability and flexibility for their business." Thierry Moreaud, Commercial Director, Syage commented, "Commvault's portfolio offers unique coverage in the market and is based on a reliable and flexible architecture. We can reduce the risks for our customers with a single unified data protection platform, which creates an intelligent data service."

To learn more about Commvault's offerings for MSPs and Aggregators, please visit www.commvault.com/managed-service-providers.

About Commvault

Commvault liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services platform is available as a software subscription; integrated appliance; partner-managed, and software-as-a-service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, every quarter, Metallic is doubling the number of customers who leverage it to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

Safe Harbor Statement: Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2021 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Unified Data Management, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, Commvault Command Center, Hedvig, Universal Data Plane, the "Cube" logo, Metallic, the "M Wave" logo, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE Commvault

Related Links

https://www.commvault.com/

