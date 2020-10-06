Commvault Announces Metallic Cloud Storage Service

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced the availability of Metallic Cloud Storage Service, a fully integrated cloud storage target for Commvault Backup and Recovery software and HyperScale™ X appliance. Metallic Cloud Storage Service brings together technology from Commvault and Microsoft Azure for security and scale, with single pane of glass management through the Commvault Command Center.

"The need to leverage the cloud is only accelerating, and having simple, direct access to cloud storage as a primary or secondary backup target allows us to facilitate our customers' journeys to the cloud while also providing a critical step in ransomware readiness with an air-gapped cloud copy," said Manoj Nair, General Manager Commvault. "The introduction of Metallic Cloud Storage Service built on Microsoft Azure, within Commvault Complete software and HyperScale X can transform the way companies adopt cloud storage with significant ease, while reducing risks, controlling costs, and providing data management and protection in-and-out of the cloud, all through one interface."

Metallic Cloud Storage Service with Commvault data management software also goes beyond simplified cloud data management and reduced overhead to provide critical layered data security and resiliency against an ever-growing number of threats and vulnerabilities in hybrid cloud environments. For example, the FBI's Cyber Division states the number of complaints about cyberattacks is as many as 4,000 a day, a 400% increase from what they were seeing pre-coronavirus.

"Metallic Cloud Storage protects against cyberattacks by combining the underlying security of Microsoft Azure and the encrypted authentication and monitoring within Commvault's data management platform, that provides secure, air-gapped and immutable copies of customer data," said Jürgen Willis, Partner Director of Program Management, Azure Storage, Microsoft. "As companies look to cloud to accelerate their digital transformation, reduce CAPEX, minimize risk, and improve remote work, Metallic Cloud Storage Service can help deliver against the most demanding data protection needs of today's hybrid world."

As today's hybrid workloads span a customer's entire business, and can be costly, difficult, and complex to manage, this new managed cloud storage service from Commvault makes it easy for IT administrators to expertly use the cloud as a backup target in just a few clicks. With Metallic Cloud Storage Service, customers have a simple path to cloud storage adoption and management without the learning curve.

The introduction of Metallic Cloud Storage Service follows the integration of Metallic SaaS into the Commvault Command Center. Metallic Cloud Storage Service is now available across North America, EMEA and APAC, and Metallic SaaS is available in North America and ANZ.

