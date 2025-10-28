Commvault Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Total revenues of $276 million, up 18% year over year

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) 1 surpassed $1 billion milestone, ahead of March 2026 target

Operating cash flow of $77 million, free cash flow2 of $74 million

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (Nasdaq: CVLT) today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Commvault delivered a strong quarter fueled by solid ARR and SaaS growth that accelerated a key milestone for the company – achieving $1 billion in total ARR – two quarters earlier than projected," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. "As enterprises globally rely on Commvault to be resilient, our cloud-first, AI-enabled cyber resilience platform is more relevant than ever."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Highlights -

Total revenues were $276 million, up 18% year over year

Total ARR 1 grew to $1,043 million, up 22% year over year, or 21% on a constant currency basis using March 31, 2025 spot rates

grew to $1,043 million, up 22% year over year, or 21% on a constant currency basis using March 31, 2025 spot rates Subscription revenue was $173 million, up 29% year over year, inclusive of term-based license revenue of $93 million, up 10% year over year, and SaaS revenue of $80 million, up 61% year over year

Subscription ARR 1 grew to $894 million, up 30% year over year, or 29% on a constant currency basis using March 31, 2025 spot rates

grew to $894 million, up 30% year over year, or 29% on a constant currency basis using March 31, 2025 spot rates Income from operations (EBIT) was $12 million, an operating margin of 4.5%

Non-GAAP EBIT 2 was $51 million, an operating margin of 18.6%

was $51 million, an operating margin of 18.6% Operating cash flow was $77 million, with free cash flow2 of $74 million

Recent Business Highlights -

Commvault completed its acquisition of Satori Cyber Ltd., a data and AI security company, expanding its cyber-resiliency platform to help enterprises protect sensitive data and manage AI-driven risks across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Commvault launched Clumio for Apache Iceberg on AWS, designed to deliver Iceberg-aware, air-gapped resilience for AI and analytics data lakehouses.

Commvault introduced HyperScale Edge (for remote/edge locations) and HyperScale Flex (for high-performance, large-scale workloads) to its HyperScale portfolio, extending enterprise-grade data protection and cyber resilience and providing customers more choice for on-premise cyber resilience.

Commvault and BeyondTrust announced a new integration between the Commvault Cloud platform and BeyondTrust Password Safe, enabling customers to further mitigate credential risk, improve security posture, and enhance data recovery efficiency.

Financial Outlook for Third Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 20263-

We are providing the following guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, based on current macroeconomic conditions:

Total revenues are expected to be between $298 million and $300 million

Subscription revenue is expected to be between $195 million and $197 million

Non-GAAP gross margin 2 is expected to be between 80% and 81%

is expected to be between 80% and 81% Non-GAAP EBIT margin2 is expected to be between 18% and 19%

We are providing the following updated guidance for the full fiscal year 2026, based on current macroeconomic conditions:

Total revenues are expected to be between $1,161 million and $1,165 million

Total ARR 1 is expected to grow between 18% and 19% year over year

is expected to grow between 18% and 19% year over year Subscription revenue is expected to be between $753 million and $757 million

Subscription ARR 1 is expected to grow between 24% and 25% year over year

is expected to grow between 24% and 25% year over year Non-GAAP gross margin 2 is expected to be between 80.5% and 81.5%

is expected to be between 80.5% and 81.5% Non-GAAP EBIT margin 2 is expected to be between 18.5% and 19.5%

is expected to be between 18.5% and 19.5% Free cash flow2 is expected to be between $225 million and $230 million

The above statements are based on the incorporation of actual second quarter results, current targets and the acquisition of Satori Cyber Ltd. which closed on August 28, 2025. These statements are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions discussed in detail below. We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Conference Call Information

Commvault will host a conference call today, October 28, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss quarterly results. The live webcast and call dial-in numbers can be accessed by registering under the "News & Events" section of Commvault's website at ir.commvault.com under the "Investor Events" heading. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available following the call.

About Commvault

Commvault (Nasdaq: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions, outcome of litigation and others. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties affecting Commvault's business, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Overview

($ in thousands)



Q2'25

Q3'25

Q4'25

Q1'26

Q2'26

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth Subscription:



























Term-based license $ 84,427 22 %

$ 97,625 21 %

$ 107,954 33 %

$ 109,282 36 %

$ 92,647 10 % SaaS 49,611 75 %

60,696 82 %

65,274 69 %

72,445 66 %

80,018 61 % Total subscription 134,038 37 %

158,321 39 %

173,228 45 %

181,727 46 %

172,665 29 % Perpetual license 10,522 (27) %

16,423 10 %

14,962 (2) %

7,335 (47) %

12,073 15 % Customer support 77,688 1 %

77,078 — %

76,509 (1) %

79,021 4 %

80,229 3 % Other services 11,030 (7) %

10,808 (1) %

10,340 (8) %

13,895 31 %

11,221 2 % Total revenues $ 233,278 16 %

$ 262,630 21 %

$ 275,039 23 %

$ 281,978 26 %

$ 276,188 18 %

Constant Currency - Revenue

($ in thousands)

The constant currency impact is calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from the prior year period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the current corresponding period. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Q2'25

Revenue as

Reported

(GAAP)

Q2'26

Revenue as

Reported

(GAAP)

Constant

Currency

Impact

% Change Y/Y

(GAAP)

% Change Y/Y

Constant

Currency Subscription:

















Term-based license $ 84,427

$ 92,647

$ (1,227)

10 %

8 % SaaS 49,611

80,018

(1,142)

61 %

59 % Total subscription 134,038

172,665

(2,369)

29 %

27 % Perpetual license 10,522

12,073

(313)

15 %

12 % Customer support 77,688

80,229

(1,512)

3 %

1 % Other services 11,030

11,221

4

2 %

2 % Total $ 233,278

$ 276,188

$ (4,190)

18 %

17 %

Disaggregation of Revenues

($ in thousands)

Our Americas region includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Our International region primarily includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, and China.



Q2'25

Q3'25

Q4'25

Q1'26

Q2'26

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth Americas $ 144,408 20 %

$ 155,435 24 %

$ 169,384 29 %

$ 170,928 23 %

$ 168,125 16 % International 88,870 10 %

107,195 17 %

105,655 15 %

111,050 29 %

108,063 22 % Total revenues $ 233,278 16 %

$ 262,630 21 %

$ 275,039 23 %

$ 281,978 26 %

$ 276,188 18 %

Total ARR, Subscription ARR and SaaS ARR 1

($ in thousands)



Q2'25

Q3'25

Q4'25

Q1'26

Q2'26 Total ARR1 $ 853,265

$ 889,628

$ 930,051

$ 996,202

$ 1,043,295 Subscription ARR1 $ 687,050

$ 734,212

$ 780,098

$ 843,873

$ 893,707 SaaS ARR1 $ 214,832

$ 258,957

$ 281,045

$ 306,874

$ 335,669

Constant Currency - ARR 1

($ in thousands)

The constant currency impact on ARR1 is calculated using the foreign exchange spot rates from March 31, 2025 and applying these rates to foreign-denominated results in the periods presented.



Q2'25

Q3'25

Q4'25

Q1'26

Q2'26 Total ARR1 as Reported $ 853,265

$ 889,628

$ 930,051

$ 996,202

$ 1,043,295 Total ARR1 using March 31, 2025 rates $ 838,074

$ 899,365

$ 930,051

$ 969,693

$ 1,016,697



















Subscription ARR1 as Reported $ 687,050

$ 734,212

$ 780,098

$ 843,873

$ 893,707 Subscription ARR1 using March 31, 2025 rates $ 675,330

$ 741,526

$ 780,098

$ 822,695

$ 872,065



















SaaS ARR1 as Reported $ 214,832

$ 258,957

$ 281,045

$ 306,874

$ 335,669 SaaS ARR1 using March 31, 2025 rates $ 210,585

$ 261,416

$ 281,045

$ 299,017

$ 327,781

Additional Financial Information

GAAP net income was $15 million, or $0.33 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025

GAAP gross margin was 80.1% and non-GAAP gross margin 2 was 80.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2025

was 80.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 We repurchased approximately 737,000 shares of common stock for $131 million during the three months ended September 30, 2025

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding were approximately 45 million for the period ended September 30, 2025

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,064 million as of September 30, 2025

SaaS net dollar retention rate (NRR) 4 was 125% as of September 30, 2025

was 125% as of September 30, 2025 During the three months ended September 30, 2025, we completed a $900 million convertible debt offering with a 0% coupon. A portion of the proceeds was used to purchase $100 million of capped calls, designed to mitigate the potential dilutive impact of the convertible notes upon conversion.

Commvault Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Subscription:













Term-based license $ 92,647

$ 84,427

$ 201,929

$ 164,832 Software-as-a-service 80,018

49,611

152,463

93,286 Total subscription 172,665

134,038

354,392

258,118 Perpetual license 12,073

10,522

19,408

24,258 Customer support 80,229

77,688

159,250

153,976 Other services 11,221

11,030

25,116

21,598 Total revenues 276,188

233,278

558,166

457,950 Cost of revenues:













Subscription:













Term-based license 2,414

2,371

4,656

4,149 Software-as-a-service 29,187

17,161

55,159

32,923 Total subscription 31,601

19,532

59,815

37,072 Perpetual license 194

441

439

778 Customer support 14,847

15,311

29,054

29,574 Other services 8,402

7,578

16,513

15,226 Total cost of revenues 55,044

42,862

105,821

82,650 Gross margin 221,144

190,416

452,345

375,300 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 122,240

101,947

244,719

197,897 Research and development 39,859

33,839

79,921

66,943 General and administrative 42,553

34,173

83,823

64,968 Depreciation and amortization 2,572

2,013

5,179

3,941 Restructuring 1,429

566

1,666

5,245 Change in contingent consideration —

—

(545)

— Impairment charges —

2,910

—

2,910 Total operating expenses 208,653

175,448

414,763

341,904 Income from operations 12,491

14,968

37,582

33,396 Interest income 3,087

1,732

5,096

3,534 Interest expense (637)

(105)

(915)

(209) Other income, net 159

65

220

593 Income before income taxes 15,100

16,660

41,983

37,314 Income tax expense 370

1,095

3,757

3,222 Net income $ 14,730

$ 15,565

$ 38,226

$ 34,092 Net income per common share:













Basic $ 0.33

$ 0.36

$ 0.86

$ 0.78 Diluted $ 0.33

$ 0.35

$ 0.84

$ 0.76 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 44,406

43,770

44,366

43,724 Diluted 45,195

45,114

45,264

45,095

Commvault Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2025

March 31, 2025 ASSETS Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,063,555

$ 302,103 Trade accounts receivable, net

234,806

251,995 Assets held for sale

—

34,770 Other current assets

54,602

46,189 Total current assets

1,352,963

635,057









Deferred tax assets, net

151,936

133,378 Property and equipment, net

9,740

8,294 Operating lease assets

28,952

10,124 Deferred commissions cost

85,156

79,309 Intangible assets, net

22,226

20,737 Goodwill

210,316

185,255 Other assets

55,639

46,112 Total assets

$ 1,916,928

$ 1,118,266









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 359

$ 373 Accrued liabilities

106,486

147,133 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

5,523

4,614 Deferred revenue

422,947

402,930 Total current liabilities

535,315

555,050









Convertible notes, net

878,927

— Deferred revenue, less current portion

252,608

223,282 Deferred tax liabilities

1,504

1,384 Long-term operating lease liabilities

24,038

6,338 Other liabilities

14,076

7,090









Total stockholders' equity

210,460

325,122 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,916,928

$ 1,118,266

Commvault Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 14,730

$ 15,565

$ 38,226

$ 34,092 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,981

2,042

5,673

3,999 Noncash stock-based compensation 32,224

26,403

62,404

52,807 Noncash operating lease expense 1,774

1,369

3,410

2,948 Noncash change in fair value of equity securities (138)

(65)

(199)

(135) Noncash change in fair value of contingent consideration —

—

(545)

— Noncash adjustment on headquarters sale leaseback —

—

495

— Noncash impairment charges —

2,910

—

2,910 Deferred income taxes 5,668

(3,689)

9,576

(8,483) Amortization of deferred commissions cost 11,221

8,019

22,210

15,477 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Trade accounts receivable, net 20,258

3,432

24,006

23,113 Operating lease liabilities (1,739)

(1,671)

(3,647)

(3,973) Other current assets and Other assets (8,281)

(2,139)

(5,903)

(4,342) Deferred commissions cost (13,712)

(9,151)

(28,784)

(17,420) Accounts payable 232

(334)

(88)

(205) Accrued liabilities 2,030

11,179

(45,230)

(11,832) Deferred revenue 10,513

2,392

27,953

11,830 Other liabilities (992)

(673)

(1,107)

(505) Net cash provided by operating activities 76,769

55,589

108,450

100,281 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchase of property and equipment (3,187)

(1,848)

(5,066)

(2,711) Purchase of equity securities (482)

(108)

(6,626)

(581) Proceeds from sale of headquarters, net —

—

34,849

— Business combination, net of cash acquired (26,015)

—

(26,015)

(21,000) Net cash used in investing activities (29,684)

(1,956)

(2,858)

(24,292) Cash flows from financing activities













Repurchase of common stock (131,023)

(51,903)

(146,073)

(103,295) Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans 6,974

5,760

6,974

11,100 Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes 900,000

—

900,000

— Purchase of capped calls (99,630)

—

(99,630)

— Payment of debt issuance costs (20,396)

—

(22,242)

— Other (18)

—

(30)

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 655,907

(46,143)

638,999

(92,195) Effects of exchange rate — changes in cash (2,671)

7,710

16,861

6,523 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 700,321

15,200

761,452

(9,683) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 363,234

287,871

302,103

312,754 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,063,555

$ 303,071

$ 1,063,555

$ 303,071 Supplemental disclosures of noncash activities













Issuance of common stock for business combination $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 4,900 Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ 1,913

$ 2,499

$ 22,165

$ 4,467 Debt issuance costs accrued but not paid, included in accrued liabilities $ 984

$ —

$ 984

$ —

Commvault Systems, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:













GAAP income from operations $ 12,491

$ 14,968

$ 37,582

$ 33,396 Noncash stock-based compensation5 31,813

26,223

61,918

48,619 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation6 838

772

2,637

2,135 Restructuring7 1,429

566

1,666

5,245 Amortization of intangible assets8 1,140

573

2,211

1,146 Litigation settlement9 —

—

—

675 Business combination costs10 1,890

1,736

1,890

1,925 Change in contingent consideration11 —

—

(545)

— Adjustment on headquarters sale leaseback12 —

—

495

— Noncash impairment charges13 —

2,910

—

2,910 Other nonrecurring charges14 1,805

—

1,805

— Non-GAAP income from operations $ 51,406

$ 47,748

$ 109,659

$ 96,051















GAAP net income $ 14,730

$ 15,565

$ 38,226

$ 34,092 Noncash stock-based compensation5 31,813

26,223

61,918

48,619 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation6 838

772

2,637

2,135 Restructuring7 1,429

566

1,666

5,245 Amortization of intangible assets8 1,140

573

2,211

1,146 Litigation settlement9 —

—

—

675 Business combination costs10 1,890

1,736

1,890

1,925 Change in contingent consideration11 —

—

(545)

— Adjustment on headquarters sale leaseback12 —

—

495

— Noncash impairment charges13 —

2,910

—

2,910 Other nonrecurring charges14 1,805

—

1,805

— Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment15 (12,593)

(10,770)

(23,617)

(20,770) Non-GAAP net income $ 41,052

$ 37,575

$ 86,686

$ 75,977















GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.33

$ 0.35

$ 0.84

$ 0.76 Noncash stock-based compensation5 0.70

0.58

1.37

1.08 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation6 0.02

0.02

0.06

0.05 Restructuring7 0.03

0.01

0.04

0.12 Amortization of intangible assets8 0.03

0.01

0.05

0.03 Litigation settlement9 —

—

—

0.01 Business combination costs10 0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04 Change in contingent consideration11 —

—

(0.01)

— Adjustment on headquarters sale leaseback12 —

—

0.01

— Noncash impairment charges13 —

0.06

—

0.06 Other nonrecurring charges14 0.04

—

0.04

— Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment15 (0.28)

(0.24)

(0.52)

(0.47) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.91

$ 0.83

$ 1.92

$ 1.68 GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 45,195

45,114

45,264

45,095



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Non-GAAP gross margin reconciliation:













GAAP gross margin 80.1 %

81.6 %

81.0 %

82.0 % Cost of revenues related to noncash stock-based compensation 0.4 %

0.6 %

0.5 %

0.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin 80.5 %

82.2 %

81.5 %

82.6 %



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Non-GAAP free cash flow reconciliation:













GAAP cash provided by operating activities $ 76,769

$ 55,589

$ 108,450

$ 100,281 Purchase of property and equipment (3,187)

(1,848)

(5,066)

(2,711) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 73,582

$ 53,741

$ 103,384

$ 97,570

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations (EBIT), non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP free cash flow, annualized recurring revenue (ARR), subscription ARR, SaaS ARR and SaaS net dollar retention rate (NRR). This financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided its revenues, ARR, subscription ARR and SaaS ARR on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth, ARR, subscription ARR and SaaS ARR on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release.

Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in-the-money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards. Commvault has also excluded restructuring costs, noncash amortization of intangible assets, business combination costs, the change in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration, adjustments from the sale and leaseback of headquarters and other nonrecurring charges from its non-GAAP results. These adjustments are further discussed in the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.

Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. The following table presents the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative ($ in thousands):



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cost of revenues $ 1,323

$ 1,374

$ 2,572

$ 2,955 Sales and marketing 12,757

11,631

25,343

21,117 Research and development 7,752

5,555

14,822

10,719 General and administrative 9,981

7,663

19,181

13,828 Stock-based compensation expense $ 31,813

$ 26,223

$ 61,918

$ 48,619

The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring activities described below in Note 7.

The components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures, Commvault's management assists investors by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Commvault's management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS). In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24%.

Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income. For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.

Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Non-GAAP gross margin. Commvault defines this non-GAAP financial measure as GAAP gross margin adjusted to exclude cost of revenues related to noncash stock-based compensation.

Non-GAAP free cash flow. Commvault defines this non-GAAP financial measure as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Commvault considers non-GAAP free cash flow a useful metric for Commvault management and its investors in evaluating Commvault's ability to generate cash from its business operations. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP free cash flow.

Forward-looking non-GAAP measures. In this press release, Commvault presents certain forward-looking non-GAAP metrics. Commvault cannot provide a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP metric without unreasonable efforts, as certain financial information, the probable significance of which may be material, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated.

Notes

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period. It includes recurring subscription offerings (including term licenses, SaaS, and utility software), maintenance related to perpetual and term licenses, extended maintenance contracts (enterprise support), and managed services. It excludes non-recurring elements such as perpetual licenses and professional services which are typically delivered at a point in time. ARR is calculated by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term and multiplying by 365. Subscription ARR includes only term licenses, SaaS, and utility arrangements, calculated using the same methodology as ARR. SaaS ARR includes only the cloud-hosted portion of subscription ARR and is calculated using the same methodology.



These metrics should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and are not intended to be combined with or to replace those items. These metrics are not a forecast of future revenues. Management believes that reviewing these metrics, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams presented on an annualized basis. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional explanation.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."



Commvault does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis as certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional explanation.



SaaS net dollar retention rate (NRR) is the percentage of SaaS ARR retained from existing customers at the start of an annual period after accounting for expansion revenue, churn, and downgrades. It is presented on a constant currency basis using exchange rates as of March 31, 2025. Acquired SaaS ARR is excluded until the acquisition is fully integrated, which we generally expect to occur twelve months from the close date. We believe our SaaS NRR offers valuable insight into the year-over-year expansion of our existing customer base, reflecting both increased utilization of current products and services as well as the adoption of additional offerings.



Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with restricted stock units granted and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan, exclusive of stock-based compensation expense related to Commvault's restructuring activities described below in Note 7.



Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in-the-money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards.



These restructuring charges relate primarily to severance and related costs associated with headcount reductions and stock-based compensation related to modifications of existing unvested awards granted to certain employees impacted by the restructuring plans.



Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.



During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we entered into a settlement agreement resulting in a payment of approximately $1.5 million which resolved certain legal matters. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, approximately $0.7 million was recorded in general and administrative expenses and the remaining $0.8 million was incurred in a prior period that is not presented in the consolidated statements of operations.



These charges relate to acquisition and business development activities, including legal, accounting and advisory services. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these costs will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to other periods.



Represents the change in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration arrangement related to the acquisition of Appranix, Inc.



During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, we finalized the sale of our corporate headquarters and entered into a lease for a portion of the premises. These noncash charges represent accounting adjustments for a $1.3 million loss associated with the related lease terms and an $0.8 million adjustment to reflect the final sale price of the assets resulting in a net charge of $0.5 million recorded in general and administrative expense on the consolidated statements of operations.



Represents noncash impairment charges related to our corporate headquarters.



These primarily legal and consulting expenses are related to our response in the second quarter to a one-time security matter from the first quarter. Given the non-recurring nature of the matter, these costs have been excluded from non-GAAP results to provide a clearer view of ongoing operating performance.



The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24%.

