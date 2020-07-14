Commvault Announces Simply Rewarding Partner Advantage Program

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced the launch of its enhanced Partner Advantage program, creating a path for partner future readiness built on industry-leading intelligent data management solutions and a commitment to innovation.

With the evolution of the program, partners will receive a range of benefits, including simple win, growth, and performance rebates. Partners will also have more flexibility across program tiers with predictable profit potential and trusted deal support for business growth. In addition, Deal Registration Benefits and New Partner Seller Incentives will offer transparent guiding principles and operational efficiencies to accelerate the sales cycle and speed payment of rewards.

"As a partner-led company, we continuously seek ways to support our partners' success through increased relevance and profitability," said Mercer Rowe, Vice President, Global Partner Organization. "With the updated approach to our Partner Advantage program, we are providing our partners increased incentives to drive profitability, and collaborative sales plays to close more deals, both underpinned by a strong product portfolio and broad partner ecosystem. In addition, we provide in-region support, expansive training, and demand generation resources that help our partners build a future-proof business with unlimited opportunity."

The program is based on four key pillars – innovative products that are partner-ready to sell, a tightly aligned collaborative selling team, a Go-to-Market strategy and ecosystem that is built to win, and a profitable and predictable program. The combination of these elements help partners seamlessly grow their business with Commvault.

Through this program, partners are provided with Commvault's industry-leading intelligent data management solutions and dedicated sales support, simplified processes and new opportunities to collaborate and successfully address customer's needs. Partners will also continue to benefit from existing program features including a three-tier program, deal registration rewards, and performance rebates. New features of the program are proposal-based marketing development funds, new seller incentives, and a new deal registration governance practice. Commvault will continue to invest in its partner portal, sales and technical training and accreditations, quoting and RFP tools, and a Partner Demand Center to build and accelerate a strong customer pipeline.

"Over the course of our relationship with Commvault, we have continuously experienced the ways they support their channel partners. The new additions to their partner program are no exception, providing new and exciting opportunities for financial rewards, training, co-selling and ultimately growth for our customers," said Ben Klay, VP Sales, Arrow Electronics. "We are proud to be a longtime Commvault partner and know that they are constantly innovating and evolving their programs to exceed the needs of their channel partners."

"In today's economic climate, IT partners, especially those in the data backup and recovery field, are a critical component to solving customers' complex business issues," said Kevin Rhone, Director of Channel Acceleration at The Enterprise Strategy Group. "As a partner-led company, Commvault understands the importance of their role in the channel and consistently makes updates that showcase their support and commitment to their partners. In the latest enhancement to their Partner Advantage program, Commvault is helping their partners improve their bottom line. Through innovative products, joint go-to-market strategies, and rebates and rewards, Commvault's partner program is what partners are looking for today."

The enhancements to Commvault's Partner Advantage program are now available for all solution provider and distribution partners. Commvault will be announcing additional enhancements on other partner business models, including cloud and managed service providers and professional services in the near future. To learn more about the program or to become a Commvault partner, please visit our partner page.

About Commvault

Commvault believes in data readiness. Commvault helps organizations of all sizes intelligently manage data through solutions that store, protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com

