Commvault Appoints Mercer Rowe as New Global Head of Channels & Alliances; Industry Veteran Edison Peres Joins as Strategic Advisor

DENVER and TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data for cloud and on premises environments, today announced the appointments of two industry veterans to new strategic and operational leadership roles. Announced at Commvault GO 2019, Mercer Rowe's appointment, as vice president, global channels and alliances, and Edison Peres's appointment as a strategic go-to-market advisor come as the company embraces change and builds an even stronger, world-class sales and go-to-market team.

Rowe has spent most of the last decade leading channel and alliance organizations for companies like VMware and IBM, where he transformed these vendors and their partners into cloud-first businesses. He served as CEO of VMware and SoftBank's joint venture in Japan, where he accelerated adoption of cloud environments in the Asia Pacific region. He also led business development and alliances for IBM Watson, expanding the service into China, the Middle East, and many other markets. He spent his early career working with cloud-powered start-ups in the enterprise software and service provider markets, building sales, channel and services organizations.

"Commvault has a world class partner organization and it's my job to take that strong foundation and shape it into an industry leader that helps partners transform their businesses and have the right conversations with customers," said Rowe. "Commvault is a unique arbiter of data, not just a protector of it, and with our partners we can help customers through the next stage of their transition to a multi-cloud future."

Edison Peres, who pioneered and led Cisco's channel organization for 14 years, has joined Commvault as a strategic go-to-market advisor to assist Commvault in evolving and growing its go-to-market success. A former Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels at Cisco, Peres led the multi-billion dollar global partner organization in helping Cisco and its partners successfully navigate multiple market transitions and adopt new, advanced technologies, including collaboration, data center and cloud.

Peres is a recognized global thought leader and innovator in the technology industry with a track record of working with global companies to facilitate business transformation and improve profitability. He also serves on the Board of Directors for multiple companies.

"I plan to bring my decades of experience in building and running strategic go-to-market sales and marketing programs and global business operations to help Commvault drive extraordinary results through leadership and organizational transformation," said Peres. "Commvault's commitment to innovation is advancing at a rapid pace and I'm excited to help the company navigate and accelerate its return to growth."

"Our goals as a company are to simplify, innovate, and execute. Achieving those goals starts with talent. We continue to strengthen our team with the industry expertise and strategic minds that will drive a consistent level of operational excellence, continued expansion into new routes to market and the elevation of Commvault's relationships with new and existing partners," said Riccardo Di Blasio, chief revenue officer, Commvault. "The caliber of our leadership team is second-to-none. The additions of Mercer and Edison will be key to our next stage of growth."

