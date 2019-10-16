Commvault Delivers Innovations that Simplify Recovery Readiness

DENVER and TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, announced today at Commvault GO 2019 innovations to Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery that enable cloud-to-cloud data backup and migration, automated disaster recovery validation, intelligent elastic storage planning and powerful workload data protection. These new capabilities simplify recovery readiness for Commvault customers, better enabling them to take on today's toughest data challenges.

"Our customers want to be prepared for whatever tomorrow might bring, be it a sophisticated ransomware attack, the opportunity to move their cloud data to a better cloud services provider or new geographic data sovereignty regulations," said Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Product Officer, Commvault.

New Commvault features and customer benefits include:

Cloud-to-Cloud Backup and Recovery – enables customers to backup, recover and migrate data between AWS, Google, Microsoft Azure and other major cloud providers, all from the Commvault Command Center.

– enables customers to backup, recover and migrate data between AWS, Google, Microsoft Azure and other major cloud providers, all from the Commvault Command Center. Automated Disaster Recovery Validation – simplifies disaster recovery testing by automatically scheduling the recovery of virtual machines and other backup data to a sandboxed environment separated from production.

– simplifies disaster recovery testing by automatically scheduling the recovery of virtual machines and other backup data to a sandboxed environment separated from production. Elastic Storage Plans – allows IT to create self-driving, outcome-based backup plans to intelligently automate common backup and recovery tasks to maximize backup and recovery efficiency and performance.

– allows IT to create self-driving, outcome-based backup plans to intelligently automate common backup and recovery tasks to maximize backup and recovery efficiency and performance. Powerful Data Protection for Splunk – provides customers running Splunk with a fully-featured data protection solution.

– provides customers running Splunk with a fully-featured data protection solution. Expanded existing support for Microsoft Office 365 applications – provides more powerful workload protection capabilities to customers and increases scalability, making it easier for multi-tenant service providers to onboard.

About Commvault

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com

