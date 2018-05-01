Commvault Ends 2018 Fiscal Year with New Customer Business Driven By New Simple Interface, Flexible Pricing, and Scale-Out Innovation

Some of the new and existing customers and MSPs that have made or expanded their investment into Commvault's portfolio of data protection solutions and/or services in Q4 FY 2018 include:

ALRosa

APRA AMCOS

Centric Netherlands B.V.

Congruity360 (MSP)

County of San Mateo

CRIF High Mark Credit Information Services Private Limited

Department of Veterans Affairs

DSP Group ( Israel )

) Eusko Trenbideak – Ferrocarriles Vascos S.A.

First Ontario Credit Union

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

GEICO

Getty Images

Hardis

H. Kemper GmbH & Co. KG

Hitachi, Ltd

IB Salut

MACA Mining Pty Ltd

Meridian IT Inc.

Northern Health & Social Care Trust

NOVIPRO

Parkland Fuel Corporation

PayU Payments Private Limited

RACQ Insurance Limited

Seneca College of Applied Arts & Technology

of Applied Arts & Technology Singapore Institute of Technology

The County of Sacramento Sanitation Districts Agency (SDA)

ThinkOn

U.S. Coast Guard

U.S. Department of Labor

United Electronic Market Place

Venkys ( India ) Limited

) Limited Vesuvius

WA Super

"At the County of San Mateo, we are proud to demonstrate to the world that the benefits of digital transformation are not limited to the private sector," said Jon Walton, CIO of the County of San Mateo. "We chose the Commvault HyperScale Appliance because it provides efficient functionality in a scale-out design that will let us seamlessly expand as our environment grows. By replacing our legacy data management hardware with an agile, scale-out solution, we are confident we can get the simplicity and performance we need to continue our digital transformation."

"Commvault's recent innovations in scale-out data protection with HyperScale Technology will enable us to modernize our IT architecture and transform our on-premises environment to achieve cloud-like business benefits and resiliency," said Colin Grant, Director of Infrastructure and Support Services at FirstOntario Credit Union. "We're excited to expand our relationship with Commvault through this state of the art Commvault solution and its world-class support team, with a fresh and unique approach to data protection and management, which gives us a compelling alternative to complex and costly competitive solutions in today's marketplace."

"The new, simple and highly-customizable user interface, flexible subscription-based pricing models, and innovation with Commvault HyperScale Technology create the industry's leading portfolio of cost effective solutions and services which is why customers are choosing us," said N. Robert Hammer, chairman, president and CEO, Commvault. "We welcome these new customers and look forward to helping them accelerate digital transformation with powerful simplicity to gain modern agility, flexibility and performance."

About Commvault HyperScale™ Technology

With Commvault HyperScale™ Technology, Commvault is bringing a cloud ready, scale-out infrastructure to the Commvault Data Platform. Available as Commvault HyperScale™ Software – a software solution implemented on a hardware platform of the user's choice in reference architecture approach – and Commvault HyperScaleTM Appliance ­– a turnkey appliance built, sold and supported by Commvault – Commvault HyperScale™ provides customers deployment flexibility, on-premises simplicity, elasticity, resiliency and scale for managing secondary data.

About Commvault

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage, and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly- skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com.

