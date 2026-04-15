Commvault Expands Commvault Flex to Hitachi Vantara and NetApp for Scalable Resilience in the AI Era

New partner-compatible offerings deliver greater choice, scalability, and fast, reliable cyber recovery

TINTON FALLS, N.J., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced an expansion of its Commvault Flex partner ecosystem, extending to Hitachi Vantara and NetApp. Designed for organizations with very large, dynamic datasets, Commvault Flex, previously called HyperScale Flex, delivers purpose-built data protection and resilience with a flexible architecture that connects to external high performance flash storage pools.

The demand for AI-ready data center capacity is expected to rise at an average rate of 33 percent annually as more organizations use AI for their mission-critical applications. This explosion in AI-generated data is driving an acute need for resilient flexible solutions that can scale performance and capacity independently of traditional compute and storage. In turn, this can help organizations scale recovery of critical systems, avoid overprovisioning, help reduce costs, and support stringent service level agreements.

Building on the existing Commvault Flex ecosystem with Everpure, HPE, and VAST Data, this expanded ecosystem with Hitachi Vantara and NetApp gives enterprises greater flexibility and confidence to meet cyber recovery performance objectives while maintaining consistency with their preferred storage vendors. The Commvault Flex models are delivered as a software image that can easily be installed on validated server hardware and connected with the storage hardware of these partners.

"Many organizations require solutions that provide uninterrupted access to data systems, address capacity requirements of large AI datasets, and meet performance requirements for resilience and recovery," said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Commvault. "Commvault Flex, in tandem with Hitachi Vantara, NetApp, and other partners, enables customers to scale their flash storage solutions to meet demands for multiple petabyte throughput."

Supporting Quotes

"Organizations face unprecedented pressure to digitalize their business while protecting it from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats," said Dan McConnell, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Enablement, Hitachi Vantara. "Commvault and Hitachi Vantara help reduce enterprise risk by delivering trusted, intelligent and scalable infrastructure with exceptional performance, data availability, cyber resilience and efficiency. With Hitachi Vantara's VSP One data platform, customers can bring high-performance, enterprise-grade storage to Commvault Flex environments, helping them scale capacity and accelerate recovery across large, dynamic datasets."

"In today's AI-driven world, resilience at scale is foundational for compliance, operational continuity, and maintaining a competitive edge," said Gagan Gulati, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Data Services, NetApp. "By combining Commvault Flex's resilience, protection, and recovery capabilities with NetApp's enterprise-grade data platform with built-in intelligence and AI-driven ransomware detection, we're delivering a powerful, end‑to‑end cyber resilience solution."

Availability and Pricing

The Commvault Flex integration with Hitachi Vantara and NetApp is targeted for general availability this summer. Pricing is configured based on the specific server and storage options selected for the solution. For more information about Commvault Flex, visit the portfolio page.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

SOURCE COMMVAULT