Commvault Expands Data Protection Solutions for Government Customers through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace

Public and private sector IT organizations are increasingly challenged to protect, manage, and access business-critical data. Rapid data growth is driving capacity requirements. Increased data retention and regulations often require critical data be kept for years or even decades. Threats from ransomware are demanding faster and more flexible disaster recovery procedures.

Built with the needs of security-conscious organizations in mind, the Commvault Data Platform offers comprehensive data protection and management capabilities for government customers. Commvault Data Platform provides data backup, recovery, management, e-discovery and disaster recovery with data protection across files, applications, databases, and hypervisors.

Commvault software helps:

Lower Operational Costs

Reduce the administrative and storage overhead for infrequently accessed data by tiering to the right levels of AWS cloud storage.

Free Up Existing Data Center Space

Automatically tier older/ infrequently accessed data to the cloud, freeing up existing more expensive disk, to accommodate ongoing data growth.

Match Storage Costs to Service Levels

System Integrator (SI) partners and internal IT organizations can align storage costs to SLA profile of services/ applications with automated policy-based data movement and tiering.

Reduce Complexity

Integrate data management of both local storage and cloud storage from a single console minimizes administrative overhead and the need for specialized gateway appliances.

Reduce Security Risks

Encryption of data in-flight and at-rest with integrated, FIPS certified Commvault encryption software.

Some U.S. government agencies require FIPS certification FIPS 140-2 Certificate #3060, a computer security standard used to approve cryptographic modules. Other agencies need secret clearance and or top-secret clearance cloud platforms in order to leverage the cloud. Commvault provides a FIPS 140-2 certified data management platform that can move, manage and use data across on-premises and these secure cloud locations.

"Many of our government customers need the ability to seamlessly and securely transfer data from on-premises environments to the commercial cloud, and we're pleased to offer solutions that meet these needs through our AWS Marketplace," said Troy Bertram, Director of Capture, Business Development, and Partners, Worldwide Public Sector, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Commvault is an example of a company that provides these important solutions to AWS customers, making it easier for them to achieve compliance, reduce costs, drive efficiencies, and increase innovation in the federal space."

"Government agencies are mandated to reduce costs, drive efficiencies and leverage the cloud if and when possible. Commvault provides government customers using AWS the ability to manage sensitive workloads while still delivering data management in the cloud for compliance, disaster recovery and long term archival needs," said Craig McCullough, Area Vice President, U.S. Federal Sales, Commvault. "The Commvault Data Platform features native integration with the AWS Cloud to help government agencies efficiently move, manage and use their data."

Availability

Customers and SIs can use the Commvault Data Platform today, which is accessible through the AWS Marketplace.

