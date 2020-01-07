Commvault Expands Global Leadership Team with New Regional Leads in EMEA and APJ

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced the strengthening of its global presence and expertise with the addition of two industry veterans to its executive leadership team.

Former Dell Technologies vice president and general manager of enterprise sales, Marco Fanizzi, and Callum Eade, former vice president, APJ for the Software Defined Data Center business at VMware, have joined Commvault as vice president of EMEA and vice president of APJ, respectively. Fanizzi has more than 30 years of experience in the enterprise data industry, covering multiple geographies and sectors. He will drive the company's growth objectives across more than 70 markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa. Eade joins the company with extensive sales and business development experience and will be responsible for driving growth across Commvault's diverse markets in APJ.

"Marco and Callum are highly experienced, highly effective leaders and are joining an executive team with great chemistry and a history of working together and winning big," said Riccardo Di Blasio, chief revenue officer at Commvault. "The industry's most successful people are recognizing the opportunity ahead of us. We're focused on the needs of our partners and customers and our objectives are clear – simplify, innovate and execute. This is a new Commvault."

Today's appointments follow recent additions that have strengthened Commvault's go-to-market team and reinvigorated its strategic vision for innovation and global growth. This includes the appointment of former EMC executive, David Boyle, as vice president of sales for the Americas as well as former VMware executive, Mercer Rowe to drive its worldwide channel strategy.

Commvault has also simultaneously laid the foundation of its vision of the cloud-enabled future with the acquisition of software-defined storage specialist Hedvig and the launch of Metallic, a Commvault venture offering SaaS-based data management and protection.

"Commvault has always been maniacally focused on providing value to its customers and partners. When you combine this with a history of innovation, you have a winning combination," said Fanizzi. "Commvault was one of the first companies that bet big on solutions that seamlessly span private, public and hybrid clouds, and the recent acquisition of Hedvig and launch of Metallic solidified my belief that the direction of the company is clearly one of growth."

"Commvault has evolved with a new CEO and global leadership, a new passion and a new approach," said Eade. "With the best product in the world and a partner ecosystem to match, we help customers manage their data in a way that is unmatched by the competition. Why would they go anywhere else?"

