Commvault Extends Comprehensive Data Recovery Support to Nutanix Files 3.5

ANAHEIM, Calif. and TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutanix .NEXT Conference -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data for cloud and on-premises environments, today announced that Commvault Complete™ Backup and Recovery tightly integrates data protection for Nutanix Files 3.5. The introduction of Nutanix Files 3.5 offers an enterprise-grade scale-out file storage solution leveraging the cloud-like flexibility of the Nutanix HCI architecture. As a result, customers can easily migrate into the Nutanix Files solution, backed by Commvault, to ensure time and resource savings while delivering critical SLAs. Visit Commvault to learn more about its partnership with Nutanix at the Nutanix .NEXT conference, booth #S22, May 7-9, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

The integration enables Commvault to provide enterprise recovery support for Nutanix's latest introductions. Files protected with Commvault Complete Backup and Recovery have a full scope of granular recovery options, as well as restoration from any managed copy stored anywhere (cloud, multi-cloud, on-premises, hybrid), and recovery to any location.

"Our partnership with Commvault helps us meet a distinct customer need for enterprise-class data protection and recovery in a multi-cloud world," said Dave Kresse Vice President and General Manager of Nutanix Files. "Commvault's support for Nutanix Files 3.5 right out-of-the-gate is a testament to our close engineering and go-to-market relationship. We are better together, and our partnership is providing customers with innovative technologies that help them accelerate the path to market and build new revenue streams – and it's all backed by support from two industry leaders."

"Nutanix Files expands the HCI value proposition into a top-tier enterprise data solution, and with the tight integration that Commvault is adding into the protection layer, organizations can adopt the new solution backed by greater protection and control," said Brian Brockway, Chief Technology Officer, Commvault. "Our engineering teams have a long history of working together to add value to our solutions. Today, we are proud to continue leading the market in coupling comprehensive data recovery support for innovations in the Nutanix portfolio."

Commvault Integration with Nutanix Files 3.5 Feature Summary

Complete, snapshot-based and backup copy protection for CIFS (common Internet file system - windows file shares) and NFS (network file shares/Linux/Unix file shares)

Change File Tracking (CFT) API integration

Auto-discovery of Nutanix Files data share

Extensive granular recovery options—files, folders, versions and more

Commvault Storage Policy integration, allowing backup data to be stored onsite, offsite, or in the cloud

Recovery to the original Nutanix Files share or any compatible file location addressable by Commvault

Support for advanced analytics and data governance use cases featuring Commvault Activate

Simplified configuration and easy operations

SLA-based management, compliance and reporting

Availability

Integrated support for Nutanix Files 3.5 is available in the current release of Commvault Complete Backup and Recovery.

