Commvault Innovates With New Proactive Customer Support Framework & Announces Seventh Consecutive Year Of Beating Industry Averages In Customer Support Satisfaction

With the launch of Commvault's new outcomes-based framework and another year of leading global customer support satisfaction, Commvault is continuing to outpace competitors in the rapidly evolving data backup and protection market while demonstrating its commitment to excellence in providing world-class customer support.

"With the stakes so high, organizations can no longer afford to take a reactive approach to addressing potential threats, especially given today's never-ending siege of costly data breaches, malware, ransomware and other disasters," said Phil Goodwin, Research Director, Cloud Data Management and Protection, IDC. "Commvault's proactive framework is designed to help customers be a step ahead of problems before they strike and signals a chain of events, all focused on providing the customer with desired outcomes. This new program, which is available through Commvault's support organization, gives Commvault a competitive differentiator and assurance to customers that their most important strategic asset - their data - will have the highest level of protection."

Commvault Provides a New Way Forward in Proactive Focused Customer Support

Commvault's new outcomes-based framework extends Commvault's support beyond transactional focused 'break-fix' assistance to proactively address and better drive optimal holistic outcomes for customers. The new innovative program proactively executes during times of customer crisis, clearing obstacles and accelerating the best possible customer outcome.

Additionally, the service allows customers and partners to nominate an impactful event, such as an upcoming major IT infrastructure project, large-scale hardware failure, or disaster recovery scenario. On notification, Commvault Customer Support manages the individual incidents with the holistic situation in mind and actively drives overall progress to ensure the successful final outcome.

"We are excited to build on the success of our industry leading customer satisfaction ratings with an innovative new program that is improving IT outcomes and enhancing the customer experience," said Eugene Trautwein, Vice President, Worldwide Customer Support, Commvault. "Our powerful combination of people, process and technology has proven, year after year, to help customers address complex challenges resulting from massive data growth while mitigating impact of cyber-attacks, data breaches and ransomware. We take great pride that our manic obsession for providing world-class customer support is enabling customers to lower risks, lower costs, and maximize the return on their Commvault Software investment."

Through this new proactive approach and support framework, Commvault can tie individual 'break-fix' incidents into one desired customer outcome, leading to successful disaster recovery, site migration and restoration of services, etc.

Seven Consecutive Years of Industry Leading Customer Support and Satisfaction

Based on Commvault's annual support and services survey review, Commvault scored over a 98 percent customer satisfaction rating, which surpassed the industry average of 85 percent. The company also scored 97 percent in its ability to meet service level agreement (SLA) goals, which beats the industry average of 90%. Additionally, Commvault customer service calls were answered in person within 19 seconds, compared to the industry average of 21-30 seconds. Commvault's support of more than 21 languages also extends access to professional interpreters fluent in over 240+ languages. By comparison to industry numbers, Commvault is one of the highest tiers for language support with the majority of other companies having very low multi-language competencies.

"Every time I think I've had the best possible engineer and best possible experience with Commvault, I find another engineer who takes it to an even higher level," said Tim Jahr, Enterprise Systems Analyst, Taylor University. "The speed with which I got responses, the level of detail to the responses, the easy-going nature of the engineer mixed with an appropriate level of confidence left me absolutely convinced that we were going to solve this problem no matter how difficult it got. Once again Commvault has earned their spot as our absolute favorite vendor support. We routinely say that if all our support was like the kind we get from Commvault, we'd all sleep better at night, we'd get more done for our organisations and our clients would never stop singing the praises of the IT department."

Commvault regularly surveys its customers to determine their satisfaction with Commvault customer support and services and compares those results to published industry benchmarks. The results provide a "customer voice" to influence and improve Commvault's IT support and services priorities and initiatives. The survey spans a range of help desk topics, including time to respond versus time to close, languages supported, remote access, and more.

"The thing I love about Commvault Support is that other companies and their support focus on the case at hand and rarely are willing or allowed to deviate from the exact issue," said Gord Cluthe, ‎Enterprise Backup Administrator, Blackberry. "I have found that a quick look at another issue has never been a problem for any Commvault Support technician - as many are cross-trained - and if they cannot determine the cause / resolution - I have even had support folks open a new ticket for the second issue on my behalf. That is some serious support."

Survey feedback is compared to the results from the 2017 HDI Support Center Practices & Salary Report by HDI, the world's largest IT service and technical support membership association. Commvault benchmarks its survey results each year against HDI industry averages.

Commvault is a leading provider of data protection, cloud and information management solutions, helping companies worldwide activate and drive more value and business insight out of their data. With solutions and services delivered directly and through a worldwide network of partners and service providers, Commvault solutions comprise one of the industry's leading portfolios in data protection and recovery, cloud, virtualization, archive, file sync and share. Commvault has earned accolades from customers and third-party influencers for its technology vision, innovation, and execution as an independent and trusted expert. Without the distraction of a hardware business or other business agenda, Commvault's sole focus on data management has led to adoption by companies of all sizes, in all industries, and for solutions deployed on premise, across mobile platforms, to and from the cloud, and provided as-a-service. Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly- skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault — and how it can help make your data work for you — visit www.commvault.com.

