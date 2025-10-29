Commvault Introduces Conversational AI as the Interface for Backup and Cyber Resilience

New capabilities let enterprises safely automate data protection with the simplicity of ChatGPT Enterprise and Claude

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced that conversation has become the new interface for managing enterprise resilience. This is made possible through Commvault's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, a policy-based bridge between enterprise systems and popular GenAI assistants like OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise and Anthropic's Claude. Users can interact with Commvault Cloud in simple natural language to configure, manage, and execute resilience tasks – from setup to status checks and corrective actions – with the security enterprises demand. It's that easy.

With this innovation, Commvault is bringing human-level simplicity to cyber resilience, allowing users to communicate with Commvault Cloud just as they would to a colleague – naturally, safely, and within enterprise policy guardrails.

This creates a new world of opportunities to safely accelerate and automate resilience activities through conversation. Users can make straightforward, everyday requests to set up, run, and monitor the protection of the workloads they rely on across SaaS, cloud, and hybrid environments – but the true innovation lies in how they interact: through natural, conversational exchanges with Commvault Cloud.

A conversation between the user and the GenAI assistant with Commvault's MCP server running in the background, could look something like this:

User: "Is my instance of Docusign backed up?"

GenAI response: "You don't have a Docusign backup set up yet. Would you like me to set that up so that you have the necessary configuration in place?"

User: "Yes."

GenAI response: "Perfect, I'll set that up for you now" and the AI assistant may follow up with the job ID and additional questions like, "Would you like me to back this up now and set up the backups on a repeatable schedule?"

Commvault's conversational integration doesn't just answer questions – it carries out real, authorized actions to configure and run backup and resilience tasks, all within enterprise policies.

This same conversational experience applies across all workloads protected by Commvault Cloud, not just a single application, giving teams a consistent, voice- or text-driven way to manage protection at scale. For more on how this works and to see this in action, watch this short demo and read today's blog.

"With this kind of AI simplicity, we can spend less time managing routine backup jobs and more time thinking about how to strengthen our resilience strategy," said Christopher N. Colla, Vice President of Information Technology & CIO at B&G Foods. "It's so easy to ask our AI assistant to handle a backup or check a recovery status — it's the same way we ask it to write an email or summarize a report. Now, that same simplicity applies to keeping our data safe."

"Commvault's conversational AI is a pragmatic application of GenAI for data protection," said Johnny Yu, Research Manager, IDC. "Its focus isn't AI autonomy but rather optimizing the interface between the data protection tool and the human user. That said, it does lay the groundwork for AI autonomy by creating traceability and accountability for every AI action."

"At Commvault, we're moving beyond conversational interfaces to enable agentic resilience - where AI can act on behalf of teams, safely and transparently," said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer at Commvault. "By adopting the Model Context Protocol, we're giving enterprises the foundation to automate recovery and protection workflows within the guardrails of the NIST Risk Management Framework - auditable, policy-driven, and role-based access controlled. This is how we bring simplicity and trust together in the age of AI operations."

Enabling Safe Use of GenAI in Cyber Resilience

Every conversational interaction with Commvault Cloud takes place through Commvault's policy-based MCP server, which governs authentication, access, and encryption. In addition, Commvault does not use or train external AI models with customer data or inputs. Customer data remains protected under Commvault's privacy and security policies, and external GenAI platforms operate under their own customer-managed controls. These built-in safeguards help maintain traceability, auditability, and compliance with enterprise-grade data protection standards – so simplicity never comes at the cost of security.

Key Customer Benefits

Conversational simplicity: Manage resilience tasks through natural, everyday dialogue.

Manage resilience tasks through natural, everyday dialogue. Trusted automation: AI-assisted interactions are governed by Commvault's built-in compliance and data security controls.

AI-assisted interactions are governed by Commvault's built-in compliance and data security controls. Speed and clarity: Check status, launch jobs, or view protection coverage in seconds simply by asking.

Check status, launch jobs, or view protection coverage in seconds simply by asking. Comprehensive coverage: Works across all workloads protected by Commvault Cloud – in SaaS, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Availability

Conversational Resilience capabilities will align with the availability of supported enterprise GenAI platforms, including ChatGPT Enterprise and Claude. Additional integrations with other enterprise GenAI assistants are under evaluation.

Commvault's MCP server will enter private early access in November at Commvault SHIFT 2025, with public early access targeted for early 2026 and general availability in spring 2026.

Learn More at SHIFT 2025

Commvault's conversational resilience capabilities and the introduction of its Data Rooms offering, also announced today, underscore the company's leadership in bringing together cyber resilience and responsible AI.

To hear much more about these offerings and get a first-hand look at new announcements that will transform AI and cyber resilience, please join Commvault at SHIFT 2025, in person in New York City on November 11-12 (register here), or virtually on November 19 (register here).

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.

