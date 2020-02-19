Commvault Named Product of the Year for Backup and Disaster Recovery Hardware, Software and Services by Storage Magazine and SearchStorage

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, announced today that Commvault Complete Backup and Recovery (v11) received the Gold award in Backup and Disaster Recovery Hardware, Software and Services in TechTarget's Storage magazine and SearchStorage 2019 Products of the Year awards.

According to TechTarget's Storage magazine and SearchStorage, "multiple judges described the data backup and disaster recovery product as 'comprehensive.' One judge called it a well-established product with a proven track record and an 'ability' to work with a wide range of other 'systems'. Judges also praised its AI capabilities, which adapt to changes to meet defined service-level agreements. The software analyzes patterns and performance and adjusts to improve outcomes."

The 2019 Products of Year awards were judged by the editorial staff at Storage magazine and SearchStorage, in conjunction with industry experts, analysts and consultants. Judges evaluated products based on innovation, performance, ease of integration, ease of use and manageability, functionality and value.

"We are deeply honored to win one of the industry's highest recognitions. We believe this award is a true testament of our relentless commitment to innovation and our reputation as being a long-standing, trusted vendor for our customers and partners," said Sanjay Mirchandani, Commvault's President and CEO. "While we'll take a quick moment to enjoy the hard-earned achievement, we will continue delivering solutions that solve the tough challenges our customers ask us for."

"In evaluating the Storage Products of the Year entries, our judges assessed on the criteria of innovation, performance, ease of integration into environments, ease of use and manageability, functionality and value," said Jillian Coffin, TechTarget Storage Media Group's Vice President and Publisher. "This year's backup and disaster recovery category has a strong cloud component, as well as the addition of comprehensive data protection and the ability to handle many types of workloads."

Commvault's "Product of the Year" win marks the latest award in a string of industry achievements for the company over the past few months. Earlier in the month, CRN recognized Commvault as one of its 100 Coolest Cloud Companies of 2020. This annual list honors the premier cloud technology suppliers in five key categories: infrastructure, platforms and development, security, storage and software. Also just a few months prior, Forrester named Commvault a Leader in Data Resiliency Solutions, while Gartner positioned Commvault as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions.

About Commvault

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2020 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Solving Forward, SIM, Singular Information Management, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Commvault Galaxy, Unified Data Management, QiNetix, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, ROMS, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE Commvault

Related Links

www.commvault.com

