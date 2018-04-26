Commvault Names Scott Strubel to Lead Worldwide Channels

Strubel's experience in leading sales and partner organizations in the technology solutions industry ideally positions him for this new role. Most recently, he served as vice president of the Americas Partner Organization at NetApp, where he was responsible for indirect channel revenues and led teams working with NetApp's partners throughout the Americas. His organization included the Americas Virtual Sales organization, which was responsible for NetApp's inside sales and demand generation. Prior to that, he created and led worldwide field operations for enterprise management software at NetApp. Strubel also held prior sales and channel leadership roles at HP, where he was part of a founding management team selected to launch HP Software.

Strubel's appointment is the latest in a string of new hires aimed at growing Commvault's partner and alliances organization. The company recently named Owen Taraniuk as Head of Worldwide Partnerships and Market Development and quickly followed with the hiring of Andy Vandeveld as Vice President, Worldwide Alliances. The recent executive appointments coincide with several new and expanded industry partnerships with cloud and other enterprise technology leaders such as AWS, Microsoft, Hitachi, Ltd, HPE, and Infinidat.

"Scott's role is key to helping Commvault grow and expand its presence and leadership in the channel and his experience in building and growing relationships with market leaders will be a great asset to Commvault and its partner-led strategy," said Owen Taraniuk, Head of Worldwide Partnerships and Market Development, Commvault. "His appointment represents Commvault's continued commitment to partners and is yet another indicator of how the company is investing heavily in growing revenue in the channel."

Both public and private organizations are looking to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. However, they are also tasked with keeping up with an increasingly complex regulatory and threat landscape, while effectively managing and protecting large volumes of data. Commvault is helping customers meet these challenges and drive their digital transformation with powerful simplicity by unlocking the strategic value of their data through its global network of partners.

"Commvault has been very successful in bringing its solutions to market with partners and I plan to build on that business culture by accelerating growth for both Commvault and its partners," said Strubel. "Commvault's fundamental path to growth is through its partnerships and the company is committed to increasing its partner focus by deploying more resources at the partner level and simplifying packaging, pricing and licensing to make it easier for partners to deliver value to their customers."

