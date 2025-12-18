Commvault Partners with Pinecone, Fortifying Enterprise AI Stacks Against Emerging Threats

Solution provides advanced point-in-time recovery and immutable backups for vector retrieval workloads, enabling mission-critical retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) AI applications

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced its partnership with Pinecone to bring advanced cyber resilience capabilities to joint customers, helping enterprises protect and rapidly recover vector retrieval workloads that power retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and other AI use cases.

Many enterprises already use Commvault as a single, unified pane of glass to manage their cloud and on-prem resilience operations. With the rise of vectors as a critical data type for today's AI applications, this solution extends Commvault's capabilities to include these workloads, adding an additional layer of resilience on top of Pinecone's already durable, natively backed-up vector storage. Commvault's extensive resilience capabilities also help joint customers support compliance and governance requirements.

Vector databases such as Pinecone sit at the heart of modern AI, giving systems fast access to the knowledge they need for training and for delivering accurate, context-aware responses. These databases store numerical representations—digital fingerprints that capture relationships among text, images, and other content. They are foundational to AI accuracy, and essential during inference. Yet until now, enterprises in highly regulated industries with advanced compliance controls have had limited options for safeguarding this data against corruption, deletion, or attacks. This new offering changes that.

Commvault's solution addresses this priority by enabling immutable backup, point-in-time-recovery (PITR), and customizable extended retention of vector data—in addition to Pinecone's natively durable object-storage and built-in backup system—all without impacting query latency. Delivered via Commvault Cloud , the solution supports Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and multi-cloud deployments, offering a unified approach for enterprise AI resilience. It allows organizations to elevate their RAG systems from experimental prototypes to always-on, resilient production environments.

Key features and benefits of the solution:

Accelerated PITR Keeps AI Applications Running: Enables restoration of vector indexes to a prior state, minimizing downtime and preserving quality for RAG inference – the background process that takes place when a model generates an output.

Enables restoration of vector indexes to a prior state, minimizing downtime and preserving quality for RAG inference – the background process that takes place when a model generates an output. Protection Against Data Poisoning, Evasion, Privacy, and Abuse Attacks: Backups are stored as encrypted, air-gapped, immutable copies, helping to enable clean recovery – even from malicious injection or accidental deletion.

Backups are stored as encrypted, air-gapped, immutable copies, helping to enable clean recovery – even from malicious injection or accidental deletion. Unified Cyber Resilience Across Clouds: A single platform delivers robust protection for Pinecone deployments across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, reducing fragmentation and enabling consistent security and recovery.

A single platform delivers robust protection for Pinecone deployments across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, reducing fragmentation and enabling consistent security and recovery. Support Compliance and Audit Readiness: Maintains indelible, auditable copies to support governance, regulatory, and audit requirements in AI workflows.

"As enterprises embed AI deeper into their operations and leverage RAG, the vector database layer has become mission-critical; increasingly, these organizations seek additional layers of protection and compliance beyond their already highly durable systems. With Pinecone, we are closing that protection gap," said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Commvault. "We're enabling AI stacks to operate with the same confidence, governance, and recoverability that traditional workloads demand."

"Pinecone is built for performance and scale, and our customers trust us with their most critical AI assets. Partnering with Commvault allows us to offer an even deeper level of resilience for organizations with complex compliance needs," said Jeff Zhu, VP Product, Pinecone.

Availability

The integration between Commvault and Pinecone is targeted for general availability globally in the first half of 2026.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

