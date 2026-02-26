Commvault Partners with STACKIT's Sovereign Cloud in Germany and Austria

Commvault collaborates with STACKIT's sovereign cloud storage solutions to enable greater cyber resilience for European customers

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced a partnership with STACKIT that is designed to support European customers' sovereign cloud requirements while delivering exceptional cyber resilience to enterprise organizations.

This partnership allows Commvault customers to leverage STACKIT's sovereign cloud, located in and under the jurisdiction of the European Union, as the storage location for Commvault's immutable, air-gapped data protection solutions. Customers retain control over data location, environment operation and security, and encryption key management. Additionally, customers can rely on Commvault's offerings to help withstand and rapidly recover from modern cyber threats and attacks.

"Our partnership with STACKIT addresses multiple customer pain points," said Darren Thomson, Vice President and Field CTO, EMEA, Commvault. "This joint solution helps customers maintain control over how and where their data is stored, mitigate the risk of ransomware, and execute rapid cyber recoveries – essential to helping European organizations support their sovereign cloud requirements while elevating resilience."

"Organizations across Europe are looking for solutions that enable them to build greater cyber resilience capabilities into their business while also maintaining geographic control over their data in the face of new regulations and threats," said Robin Hermann, Managing Director, STACKIT Product. "Thanks to our European cloud stack and Commvault's proven leadership in cyber resilience, this partnership delivers a suitable solution."

A Unified Approach to Sovereign Cyber Resilience

This announcement builds on the recent launch of Commvault Geo Shield™, a solution approach designed to address different sovereignty degrees with a unified framework. STACKIT is one of the first sovereign cloud providers for Commvault. Additional regional sovereign cloud support is planned.

Availability

The availability of this joint solution with STACKIT is targeted for the spring of 2026. Pricing will be finalized prior to general availability.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

