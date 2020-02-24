Commvault Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, is excited to share that, for the third time in a row, Commvault was named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions. Gartner defines the data center backup and recovery software market as being focused on providing backup capabilities for upper-end midmarket and large-enterprise environments.

"To us, being named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions reflects our commitment to help our customers thrive and aligns with our recent Net Promoter Score, which is well above industry averages and showed a 94% rating for excellence for reliability of backup and recovery," said Sandra Hamilton, Vice President of Customer Success, Commvault. "We are honored by the terrific feedback our customers have shared via Gartner Peer Insights, and we look forward to continuing to deliver our customers new innovations that enable them to further simplify and automate data protection and management across their cloud and on-premises environments."

Customers consistently praised Commvault's capabilities, service, and support in the latest Peer Insights ranking. Some of the reviews that contributed to Commvault's recognition include:

"Commvault has exceeded my expectations to deliver a world class product… Commvault is willing to innovate with us and they listen. They have shown a high level of commitment to us in making sure we are successful in using their software and also helping us capture more value by extending its use to new areas," said a director in the manufacturing industry

"Commvault has maintained itself over the years as a reliable and very flexible product. It has shifted with our infrastructure without hesitation and at times driven changes to our infrastructure to improve overall RPO and RTOs," said a senior storage engineer

"The application is really powerful and can back up almost anything. The application's management console is handy and straightforward," said a senior systems architect in finance

"The centralized management of the backup solution is very easy & reporting can be scheduled as per our requirement," said a CIO in the manufacturing industry

"Commvault has always been a great tool in terms of Enterprise level Backup and Recovery Solution. The SAM/TAM support is beyond excellence as they are always available to extend their support for any kind of issues," said a backup operations lead in the services industry

To read more reviews of Commvault, visit its page on Gartner Peer Insights.

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Commvault

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2020 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Unified Data Management, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, Commvault Command Center, Hedvig, Universal Data Plane, the "Cube" logo, Metallic, the "M Wave" logo, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE Commvault

Related Links

www.commvault.com

