Commvault Recognized as Coolest Cloud Company by CRN®

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Commvault as one of its 100 Coolest Cloud Companies of 2020. This annual list honors the premier cloud technology suppliers in five key categories: infrastructure, platforms and development, security, storage, and software.

The CRN editorial team selects the 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Companies according to their originality and innovation in product development, the quality of their services and partner programs, and their success in helping their customers save money and maximize the impact of their cloud computing technology.

Commvault was selected for providing innovative technology that helps IT leaders move, manage and use data across on-premises and cloud locations. With comprehensive capabilities for backup and recovery, e-discovery and disaster recovery, Commvault offers data protection across files, applications, databases, hypervisors, and clouds. From a single platform, Commvault supports both on-premises and cloud data protection, tightly integrated with the leading cloud providers including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and more than 40 cloud storage options.

In addition to honoring outstanding technology suppliers, the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list also enables solution providers to identify the most advanced cloud technology players — aiding them in selecting the companies that can best support their cloud service needs.

Commvault provides the breadth and depth, scalability and flexibility that today's organizations need to realize a multi-cloud strategy. Commvault is also committed to giving customers ease-of-use, value and choice in how they want to consume its technology across any hybrid IT environment, be it on-prem or in the Cloud. Metallic, its recently announced software-as-a-service solution, exemplifies this customer-focused approach.

"The IT channel relies on cloud services as the foundation for building modern, transformational solutions," said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "CRN's annual list of 100 Coolest Cloud Companies seeks to honor the top cloud providers, whose mission and actions support innovation in cloud-based technologies. Our team congratulates these honorees and thanks them for their commitment to leading positive change in cloud technology."

"Our innovation is focused on working with our partners to help joint customers with their journey to the cloud. We are also committed to giving customers ease-of-use, value and choice in how they want to consume our products, be it on-prem, in the cloud, or hybrid," said Mercer Rowe, Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances, Commvault. "Being named to the CRN's list of 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Vendors further validates our strategy and vision for the future because the data-related problems that customers encounter in the cloud require a whole new approach. We believe Commvault is the only company with the vision, experience and products to bring data and storage management together for a unique and differentiated solution to customers' current and evolving needs."

The new 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/cloud100 .

About Commvault

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

