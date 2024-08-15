Commvault to Advance a New World of Cyber Readiness, Recovery, Resilience, and Continuous Business at SHIFT 2024

Live and virtual launch kicks off 40-city global SHIFT Roadshow

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced SHIFT 2024. This annual in-person and virtual event, combined with a 40-city roadshow, are the industry's must-attend forums for CISOs, CIOs, data security, cloud, and data protection enthusiasts who want to learn about the latest developments, innovations, and partnerships in cyber resilience.

As escalating cyber threats and attacks constantly put businesses at risk, the focus of SHIFT 2024 is "continuous business," so that when the inevitable happens, organizations can rapidly rebuild, reconstruct, and recover.

SHIFT 2024 kicks off with an in-person event in London on October 8. On October 9-10, people from around the world can attend exciting virtual simulcasts, tailored to local time zones. To register for one of these simulcasts, click here. Following this initial launch, Commvault will embark on a global roadshow, with localized events in Australia, Canada, India, Italy, Spain, the United States, and beyond. To check out the roadshow schedule, click here.

SHIFT 2024 promises a jam-packed, comprehensive schedule that will radically shift how attendees think about cyber resilience. Key topics include:

Cutting-edge cloud-first innovations that empower customers to fortify their cyber resilience posture, maintain a continuous advantage over cyber threats, and dramatically reduce the time it takes to be resilient following an attack.

Real-world customer stories and simulations that put customers in the hot seat and provide firsthand experiences and actionable strategies for achieving continuous business.

Educational opportunities for advanced readiness training and certifications, providing attendees with the skills they need to keep their businesses resilient.

Partnerships that take cyber resilience to the next level.

Commvault SHIFT 2024 is poised to set a new standard in cyber resilience -- featuring insightful panel discussions, industry luminaries, and technology advancements that are worth talking about. Are you ready?

To register for the October 9 and 10 simulcasts, visit: https://www.commvault.com/shift

To see what city Commvault is shifting to next, visit: https://www.commvault.com/shift-roadshow

