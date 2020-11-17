Commvault Unveils Latest Enhancements for Containers, Launches Metallic BaaS for Kubernetes

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, announced new offerings that provide customers enterprise-grade data protection for Kubernetes, in a consumption model that best meets their needs. The new Metallic VM & Kubernetes Backup solution joins Commvault's Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform and Commvault Complete Data Protection to store, protect, and migrate containers in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With a comprehensive and robust portfolio of solutions for containers data protection, Commvault is offering customers choice in how they address challenges associated with container storage and protection.

Kubernetes-based containers provide IT organizations the flexibility to deploy, scale and migrate workloads without end-user interruption. Metallic's new BaaS-based platform further simplifies protection for containers – fully integrated with K8s via the Container Storage Interface (CSI). Additionally, any customer who purchases at least 10 VMs within the Metallic VM & Kubernetes Backup product by May 18, 2021, will receive the Kubernetes Backup component free of charge for the lifetime of their subscription (further terms and details can be found on our website). This follows a stream of innovative capabilities introduced by Commvault for Kubernetes in the past few months.

"I love how Commvault have brought their 'A-game' to containers and Kubernetes. They way they've integrated their enterprise-grade Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform with Kubernetes is as slick as it comes, and they've followed that up with Metallic's cloud-native model for Kubernetes data protection. All in all, Commvault has made it possible to deploy and protect enterprise applications on Kubernetes, be it on-prem, in the cloud, or delivered through SaaS," said Nigel Poulton, Author and Market Commentator.

New Metallic BaaS for Containers

Newly available today, Metallic VM & Kubernetes Backup provides simple and scalable SaaS data protection for containers and is part of Metallic's new hybrid cloud data protection portfolio, which doubles Commvault's portfolio of unique BaaS solutions. Unlike solutions that require point products or third-party tools to back up and protect cloud, container, and virtual workloads, Metallic offers a single solution to quickly and easily protect customers' modern, hybrid cloud workloads with the simplicity of BaaS. Protected workloads include any CNCF-Certified Kubernetes distribution with validated support for Red Hat OpenShift Kubernetes, Azure Red Hat OpenShift, Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), and VMware Tanzu. This is in addition to Metallic's comprehensive support for Virtual Machine environments, including Hyper-V, VMware vSphere, Native Azure Virtual Machines, Azure VMware Solution (AVS), and VMware Cloud (VMC) on AWS.

Today's cloud strategies include hybrid workloads that span customers' IT infrastructure, with some workloads running in the cloud and others running on-premises. Customers need a solution that protects Kubernetes applications, along with the rest of their enterprise workloads to eliminate expensive data silos and point product complexity.

"Containers have become a strategic asset—and strong container platform strategies and services are required for success. Like the cloud, container adoption is accelerating, and with that comes the need for enterprise-grade services that treat containers like any other business-critical data. We are seeing an increasingly large number of new cloud native data protection and data management solutions that are all very containers-specific, but in the enterprise they are just starting to merge; having a story that bridges all of it is very compelling. That is what I've seen Commvault bring that no one else does," said Steve McDowell, Senior Analyst & Strategist, Storage & Data Center Technologies, Moor Insights & Strategies.

Commvault Software-Defined Storage for Containers

Recent enhancements in Commvault's Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform provide customers the flexibility to develop and run new modern applications with declarative data placement, encryption, and data protection in any Kubernetes environment. It also offers the ability to seamlessly store, protect, and migrate containers across hybrid multi-cloud environments to speed the DevOps process and remove any cloud-managed or self-managed Kubernetes service barriers.

Coupled with its broad integration for on-premises infrastructure, cloud storage, and container orchestrators, the Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform provides native Kubernetes integration, offering a comprehensive solution capable of managing data, regardless of where it lives across containers, cloud native applications, and virtualized workloads.

"Enterprise adoption of containers is rapidly increasing — and containers need to be protected while keeping pace with DevOps teams," said Ranga Rajagopalan, VP of Products at Commvault. "As containers move from sandbox to production, it is no longer possible to treat containers as an island in the cloud. Today, through these offerings, we're making it simple to protect containers — together with all the other applications in the enterprise."

Commvault has also been named as an outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection report, which was published last week.

For more information on Commvault's Kubernetes portfolio, please click here.

