Como Audio Sets Out To Raise $3 Million Through Investment Crowdfunding

BOSTON, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Como Audio may be a small audio company, but it thinks big and is looking to raise $3 million through investment crowdfunding (https://wefunder.com/comoaudio). Como Audio designs, manufactures, and sells smart speakers that deliver high-quality sound, in beautifully designed wood cabinets with multi-room capabilities. Como Audio CEO and Founder and audio icon Tom DeVesto has been pushing the envelope in the audio industry for 40 years and is asking his followers and those who bought his products to make a small investment in his latest venture.

"Como Audio is my third company in this industry, says Tom DeVesto. "I founded Cambridge SoundWorks in 1988 and Tivoli Audio in 2000. When I sold Tivoli Audio, we did over $40M in annual sales. In the two years since we started shipping product at Como Audio, we've sold over $4M."

"Music is my lifeblood," says Tom DeVesto. "My entire professional life, in all the companies I've founded and sold, I've pursued a single goal: delivering music the way the artist created it, to be listened to in homes, hotels and businesses all over the world. At Como Audio, we aim to provide the highest-quality listening experience so music enthusiasts like myself can easily listen to the world's greatest music from a single device, without the need for a computer or smartphone."

Smart speakers are the future and in the last year alone, the market grew 50%, from $2B in sales to $3B. Como Audio produces voice-enabled smart speakers that incorporate both the Google and Amazon voice platforms. Como Audio products are currently sold direct on Amazon and ComoAudio.com and to over 300 dealers and retailer locations worldwide and rapidly growing. Global distribution allows products to ship to most consumers in the US and Europe within 72 hours and to Asia within one week.

"Our products can 'out deliver' other sound systems, by not only offering great sound, but providing Internet Radio, Bluetooth, FM Radio, Color Display and Digital Output for better sounding TV from one device -- all with stylist design in a wood veneer cabinet," concludes Tom DeVesto.

Como Audio was founded to fill a void in the marketplace with truly special audio products designed to play all music content from one device with great sounding, multi-room streaming and voice command capabilities. This year, Como Audio introduced its newest SpeakEasy voice command stereo system and streaming turntable.

For those who want the pleasure of listening to great sounding music and using voice commands for enjoying entertainment, controlling compatible devices around the home or planning their day, the newest stereo SpeakEasy music system with the Google Assistant offers a real stereo listening solution along with modern voice command technology. The SpeakEasy stereo music system sells for $399 in walnut and $499 for designer finishes.

Vinyl records have enjoyed a resurgence over the last several years and are making a comeback. All over the world, music lovers are discovering (or re-discovering) the satisfaction of operating a turntable and playing vinyl. In recognition of this, Como Audio introduced its first streaming turntable that connects wirelessly via Bluetooth to any Como Audio product.

Today music is everywhere and is streamed through so many content sources that keep expanding and evolving. In founding Como Audio, the goal was simple: to make it easy to access all the music content available through one device that delivers multi-room, true high-fidelity, Wi-Fi sound in a compact beautiful wooden design. The Como Audio products are designed to not only produce great room-filling sound but can sync music throughout the house and look great too. To know us is to truly love music.

