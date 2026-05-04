Cómo No Partners With S.K.I Beer to Expand Distribution Across the Northeast

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cómo No, a new type of caffeinated sparkling water, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with S.K.I Beer, a leading distributor serving the greater New York area and beyond, to expand availability in key markets.

Cómo No is redefining the functional beverage category with bold, unexpected flavors - Mango Chilé, Pineapple Tamarind, and Prickly Pear Lime. Crafted with just six natural ingredients and containing zero sugar or calories, each can delivers a clean, refreshing alternative to traditional energy drinks.

Founded by the team behind Ilegal Mezcal, Cómo No is redefining the functional beverage category with bold, unexpected flavors - Mango Chilé, Pineapple Tamarind, and Prickly Pear Lime. Crafted with just six natural ingredients and containing zero sugar or calories, each can delivers a clean, refreshing alternative to traditional energy drinks. Cómo No's formula features 80mg of caffeine from green tea, 20mg of guarana, and 100mg of L-theanine, providing smooth, sustained energy and enhanced focus without the crash. The result is a sparkling beverage designed for early mornings, late nights, and everything in between. In April, Cómo No officially opened its first $1M SAFE note round and has already secured over 50% of the raise.

To support the brand's continued growth, Cómo No has joined forces with S.K.I. Beer, a distribution powerhouse operating across the northeast including Manhattan, Queens, Kings, Bronx, Richmond, Westchester, Putnam, Duchess, and Rockland Counties and all of Long Island. With specialized sales teams, an on-premise focus, and a 20,500-strong customer base, S.K.I. Beer brings both the scale and experience to ensure Cómo No reaches target accounts and consumers throughout the region.

"S.K.I is the perfect partner for Cómo No because of their scale and on-premise focus," says Kaylan Rexer, Chief Marketing Officer. "Their commitment to building brands make them an ideal match for our vision as we continue to build our presence. This partnership reflects the same approach that helped build Ilegal Mezcal, which was by starting in the bars, restaurants, and venues where real culture lives and spreads."

"Each flavor of Cómo No is carefully thought out to reflect and celebrate the bold, vibrant tastes of Mexico and Southern California. Mango Chilé is a nod to the street snacks we love, sweet mango with a gentle chile kick, Pineapple Tamarind brings bright pineapple balanced with tamarind's complex tang, and Prickly Pear y Lime is pure refreshment that is crisp, slightly floral, with a zesty citrus snap. These natural flavors aren't just delicious, they're expressions of our roots, our culture, and the energy that inspired Cómo No," explains Gilberto Marquez, Co-Founder.

As a result of this new partnership, Cómo No will be found in premier bars and restaurants, such as Pinky Swear, Bar Nico, and Ray's Bar Brooklyn, in addition to current NYC-area accounts McCarren Park House, Bury the Hatchet, and Lise + Vito.

ABOUT CÓMO NO : Cómo No is an all-natural caffeinated sparkling water redefining the energy drink category. Crafted with zero sugar, zero calories, and six clean ingredients, Cómo No delivers smooth, focused energy from a combination of green tea, guarana, and L-theanine. Available in bold, vibrant flavors like Mango Chilé, Prickly Pear Lime, and Pineapple Tamarind, it offers a refreshing alternative for early mornings, late nights, and every in-between moment.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Stefany Elliott, The Same Paige

[email protected]

404-803-0752

SOURCE Cómo No