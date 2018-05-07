Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City

Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi will demonstrate the combined solution at HackNYC, a conference dedicated to the cyber protection of critical infrastructure, taking place May 8 to 10 in New York City. The solution combines the data from these two environments to provide 24/7 cyber event and incident management, recovery and remediation in a SOC.

Critical infrastructure sectors — from electricity, oil, gas and water to transportation, communications and most recently, voting systems — increasingly recognize the risk of cyber threats from actors motivated by geo-political interests, hactivism and/or financial gain. These organizations own extensive IT environments connected to OT/ICS, creating a broad attack surface. As a result, security organizations struggle to close gaps between IT and OT/ICS, which may create opportunities for attackers.

"The new joint approach addresses the very unique challenges facing critical infrastructure. MSi Platform protects from the device, PLC and controller up through the OT network, integrating IT and OT/ICS cyber visibility and endpoint protection in a unified, secure platform," said Ozer Metin, VP of Cybersecurity Solutions, Comodo Cybersecurity. "Comodo Cybersecurity protects on the IT side and, when combined with MSi, closes the gap in these currently siloed environments."

"We are very excited to be working with an innovative and world-renowned IT cyber company like Comodo Cybersecurity to provide end users with a fully managed, secure and integrated solution to monitor and protect both the IT and the OT from cyberattacks," said David Drescher, CEO, Mission Secure, Inc.

About Comodo Cybersecurity

In a world where preventing all cyberattacks is impossible, Comodo Cybersecurity delivers an innovative cybersecurity platform that renders threats useless, across the LAN, web and cloud. The Comodo Cybersecurity platform enables customers to protect their systems and data against even military-grade threats, including zero-day attacks. Based in Clifton, New Jersey, Comodo Cybersecurity has a 20-year history of protecting the most sensitive data for both businesses and consumers globally. For more information, visit comodo.com or our blog. You can also follow us on Twitter (@ComodoDesktop) or LinkedIn.

About Mission Secure, Inc.

Mission Secure, Inc. (MSi) is a cyber security company focused on protecting control systems that operate critical physical assets in defense and industry. The patented MSi Platform can be deployed cost-effectively to provide superior OT cyber visibility and protection with comprehensive coverage in a single platform. The MSi Platform gives customers the ability to monitor, detect, inform, collect, correct and protect their critical control systems and related assets. Learn more by visiting us at www.missionsecure.com.

