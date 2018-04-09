Comodo Cybersecurity Highlights Innovation that Renders Cyber Threats Useless at RSAC 2018

In addition, Comodo Cybersecurity experts Dr. Kenneth Geers, senior research scientist and Dr. Phillip Hallam-Baker, vice president and principal scientist, will present sessions covering cyber war and encryption, social media and national security, and alliance building in cyberspace.

At RSAC Booth #541 will be the following:

Threat Containment: Comodo Cybersecurity will showcase the company's innovative technology that renders cyber threats useless by isolating unknown files for identification and analysis, protecting enterprise networks from malware without any impact on user productivity or endpoint performance

LAN, Web and Cloud Security Demonstrations: See how Comodo Cybersecurity can identify and classify all malware, including zero-day attacks, to help businesses protect themselves against even the newest cyber threats. The company will also showcase its managed service offerings, including managed detection and response

Threat Intelligence: Receive a custom report which will reveal if your credentials have been stolen and are available for sale on the Dark Web. Register now so that your report is ready for you at RSAC 2018

Virtual Reality Game: Play a virtual reality game to see how Comodo Cybersecurity solutions work together seamlessly to protect your enterprise from threats

Custom-designed T-shirts: Stop by to have a T-shirt of your own design made on-site

Networking Happy Hour: Meet with colleagues at the Comodo bar, serving a selection of beer and wine on Monday, 4/16 from 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday, 4/17 from 4-6 p.m.

Comodo Cybersecurity will host a welcome reception on Monday, April 16 at 8 p.m. at Dirty Habit, a San Francisco cocktail lounge. Meet the Comodo Cybersecurity team and colleagues for appetizers, drinks and a free professional head shot. Register at Comodo Cybersecurity Happy Hour.

Comodo Cybersecurity Presentations at RSAC 2018

Senior Research Scientist, Kenneth Geers and Vice President and Principal Scientist Dr. Phillip Hallam-Baker will present at RSA Conference 2018.

Dr. Geers (Ph.D., CISSP) is also a NATO Cyber Centre ambassador, Atlantic Council senior fellow, a Digital Society Institute-Berlin affiliate and a TSN University of Kyiv professor. During his 20 years with the U.S. government, Dr. Geers worked with the U.S. Army, NSA and NCIS. Dr. Geers' sessions are:

As a member of the CERN team that developed the World Wide Web, Dr. Baker made substantial contributions to foundational web and security protocols, including PKIX, SAML, WS-Security and HTTP/1.0. Dr. Baker's session is:

Two Keys Are Better Than One but Three Keys Are Better Than Two, April 20 at 9 -9:45 a.m.

To set up an interview with either Dr. Phillip Hallam-Baker or Dr. Kenneth Geers, please contact Deb Montner at dmontner@montner.com or 203-226-9290.

About Comodo Cybersecurity

Comodo Cybersecurity, a division of Comodo Security Solutions Inc. (CSS Inc.), is transforming cybersecurity with protection for endpoints, networks and web servers that is proven to be effective against the most advanced malware threats, including even new and unknown threats. Comodo Cybersecurity's innovative auto containment technology provides a trust verdict for every file, so that only safe files can run, without impacting user productivity or computer resources. With its global headquarters in Clifton, New Jersey, Comodo Cybersecurity also has international offices in China, India, the Philippines, Romania, Turkey, and Ukraine. For more information, visit comodo.com or our blog. You can also follow us on Twitter (@ComodoNews) or LinkedIn.

