Comodo Cybersecurity to Showcase Innovative Platform that Renders Attacks Useless at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018

Comodo Cybersecurity's presence at the event includes:

In-booth technology demonstrations: At booth 543, Comodo Cybersecurity will demonstrate capabilities across the Comodo ONE platform, including endpoint security; managed detection and response; secure cloud and internet access; and threat intelligence.

At booth 543, Comodo Cybersecurity will demonstrate capabilities across the Comodo ONE platform, including endpoint security; managed detection and response; secure cloud and internet access; and threat intelligence. Mission Impossible inspired hospitality suite: On Tuesday, June 5, 2018 from 5:30 – 8:30 pm EST , Comodo Cybersecurity will host a MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE inspired hospitality suite. Guests will have an opportunity to participate in a fully immersive virtual reality game, becoming Mission Impossible agents taken on a sky-high assignment against attacks, suspended from a helicopter.

Additionally, Comodo Cybersecurity's Senior Research Scientist and cyberwar expert, Kenneth Geers is presenting: "World Map of Malware: The Geography of Hostile Code" on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 9:15 am. Geers will analyze the relationship between geopolitical events and the world's hottest cyber-attack zones; as well as offer insight into how cyber defenders benefit from spending more time on strategic cyber defense analysis and retain actionable tactical intelligence for cybersecurity specialists. The session draws on data from Comodo Cybersecurity's Threat Intelligence team's analysis of 300 million malware incidents during the first five months of 2018.

To kick-off the summit, you can join Comodo Cybersecurity at their booth #543 during the Welcome Reception on Monday, June 4th at 5:45 pm for the following experience:

Meet the firm's team of experts

Mingle with cybersecurity personnel

Scan your badge for a chance to win a Segway during their giveaway

About Comodo Cybersecurity

In a world where preventing all cyberattacks is impossible, Comodo Cybersecurity delivers an innovative cybersecurity platform that renders threats useless, across the LAN, web and cloud. The Comodo Cybersecurity platform enables customers to protect their systems and data against even military-grade threats, including zero-day attacks. Based in Clifton, New Jersey, Comodo Cybersecurity has a 20-year history of protecting the most sensitive data for both businesses and consumers globally. For more information, visit comodo.com or our blog. You can also follow us on Twitter (@ComodoDesktop) or LinkedIn.

Contact:

Montner Tech PR

Deb Montner, dmontner@montner.com

203-226-9290

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comodo-cybersecurity-to-showcase-innovative-platform-that-renders-attacks-useless-at-gartner-security--risk-management-summit-2018-300649113.html

SOURCE Comodo Cybersecurity

Related Links

http://www.comodo.com

