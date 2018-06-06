Comodo Cybersecurity Unveils New Visual Identity and Website, Positioning Centers on Enabling Customers to Render Attacks Useless

Comodo Cybersecurity brings with it a rich history of protecting some of the most sensitive transactions across the Internet through the company's former certificate authority business (now Comodo CA). Today, Comodo Cybersecurity delivers an innovative cybersecurity platform designed to render even the most sophisticated cyber-attacks useless.

"As a brand, Comodo Cybersecurity is at an inflection point; we've built a platform of capabilities that span the LAN, web and cloud," said Dave Howell, senior vice president of marketing at Comodo Cybersecurity. "Our new visual identity, website and brand narrative will make it easier for customers to understand our story and the unique value we offer from the SMB to the large enterprise."

Comodo Cybersecurity's rebranding supports the company's mission to bridge the gap of cybercriminal advancement and effective, proactive solutions. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that cybercrime will cost the world $6 trillion annually by 2021; Comodo Cybersecurity's purpose is to meet the security demands of businesses and customers alike, which traditional solutions no longer can.

Comodo Cybersecurity's new visual identity and website launch follow the recent announcement that Steve Subar joined the company as president and chief executive officer.

About Comodo Cybersecurity

In a world where preventing all cyberattacks is impossible, Comodo Cybersecurity delivers an innovative cybersecurity platform that renders threats useless, across the LAN, web and cloud. The Comodo Cybersecurity platform enables customers to protect their systems and data against even military-grade threats, including zero-day attacks. Based in Clifton, New Jersey, Comodo Cybersecurity has a 20-year history of protecting the most sensitive data for both businesses and consumers globally. For more information, visit comodo.com or our blog, www.blog.comodo.com. You can also follow us on Twitter (@ComodoDesktop) or LinkedIn.

Contact:

Montner Tech PR

Deb Montner, dmontner@montner.com

203-226-9290

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comodo-cybersecurity-unveils-new-visual-identity-and-website-positioning-centers-on-enabling-customers-to-render-attacks-useless-300660580.html

SOURCE Comodo Cybersecurity

Related Links

https://www.comodo.com

