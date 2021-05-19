Comoto Family of Brands Joins Forces with Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation to Support Ride for Kids

PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Comoto Family of Brands today announced a partnership with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF) to support its 37th annual Ride for Kids. The collaboration will aim to inspire and bring awareness to PBTF's mission of finding a cure for pediatric brain tumors and transforming how children and their families are cared for. As a leader in the powersports community, Comoto will leverage its expansive network of riders, industry partners, and its brand capabilities to help increase fundraising efforts ahead of and throughout this year's Ride for Kids.

"The work that is being done by PBTF is both personally and professionally close to my heart," said Ken Murphy, President and CEO of Comoto Holdings, and Member of PBTF's Board of Directors. "By joining forces with industry giants like Honda, we hope to help inspire the entire powersports community to make Ride for Kids one of the industry's most prolific philanthropic events for years to come. We're grateful to be able to do our part, and hopefully, motivate our communities to make a difference in the lives of these children and their families."

To help make this year's ride a success, Comoto will actively involve each of its brands within the family. For example, Comoto will be making a direct donation to PBTF for every mile logged in the REVER app throughout the course of the month-long 2021 Ride for Kids Challenge starting August 12th. Additionally, Comoto social media, marketing, public relations efforts, and other Ride for Kids awareness programs will be activated throughout the summer to help meet PBTF's fundraising goals. Riders will have three ways to get involved: Ride with REVER and/or a local Ride for Kids event, donate directly to PBTF, and shop at Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and RevZilla stores on Sunday, September 12th, when 10% of all in-store sales will be donated to PBTF.

"Pediatric brain tumors are not only the deadliest form of childhood cancer, they're now the most common in children under 15. Finding a cure--one where kids have the opportunity to grow up without a lifetime of devastating side effects--is a global challenge the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation can't solve alone," says Bob McNamara, National Director of Fundraising and Community Engagement at PBTF. "We're grateful to have committed leaders like the Comoto Family of Brands and American Honda riding alongside us, helping us raise the funds and awareness needed to fuel our mission. Together, we have an incredible opportunity to change the outcome for kids battling brain cancer, while revolutionizing what it means to ride for a reason."

For decades, PBTF has provided strategic leadership and funding to accelerate research, targeted therapies, and opportunities for children fighting brain cancer. Industry partnerships and ongoing support has helped equip families with the education, financial relief, and emotional support needed to navigate the challenges they face as they support their child's journey. Comoto's partnership and support of this year's Ride for Kids will tap into the influence and involvement of the entire powersports industry, ensuring fundraising success and another step towards a cure.

For more information on the Ride for Kids, and to see how you can participate, please click here .

About Comoto Cares

Comoto's mission is to serve the rider, fuel the industry, and inspire the community. That mission is baked into Comoto Cares. Comoto Cares promotes the positive impact of motorcycle enthusiasts on society by focusing donations of time, money, and resources in four categories: promoting powersports safety; supporting veterans' mental health and well-being; building an equitable pipeline for quality education and career advancement; and engaging our team members in meaningful volunteer service.

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Every day, 13 children and teens are diagnosed with a brain tumor, the deadliest and most common form of cancer in kids under 15. Every day after, they are in a fight for their life. It's a fight the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is here to help families win. A leader in the brain tumor and childhood cancer communities, PBTF's mission of Care. Cure. Thrive. reflects its commitment to curing all pediatric brain tumors and transforming how children and their families are cared for. Since 1991, PBTF has provided strategic leadership and funding to accelerate the number of targeted therapies for children battling brain tumors today, while equipping families with the patient family education, financial relief, and emotional support they need to navigate their child's journey. A world without childhood brain tumors is possible when we stand together to effect real, meaningful change. Learn more at www.curethekids.org .

About Comoto Family of Brands

Comoto is America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry, dedicated to advancing the experience of moto enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community through best-in-class eCommerce and retail experiences.

