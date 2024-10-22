Comoto's Airbags Save Campaign Achieves Record-Breaking Success

NHTSA reported that in 2022 motorcycle accidents reached 82,687. As the age of distracted driving makes our roads even tougher to navigate as a motorcyclist, the need for wearable airbag awareness among riders, and their loved ones, continues to grow. Through comprehensive advertising and educational efforts, the Airbags Save campaign helped put 7,000 safer riders on the road, offering greater peace of mind to their loved ones and the entire riding community.

Key Milestones and Statistics of the Campaign:

7,000 airbags sold – a testament to growing consumer demand and awareness of the benefits of wearable airbag technology.

1,150 airings of the Airbags Save story across 34 broadcast news networks with an audience reach of 47.9M

24% higher click-through rate (CTR) for social campaigns targeting non-rider audiences, such as parents, motorsports enthusiasts and off-road vehicle fans.

Bringing the message to local riding communities throughout the country, the campaign employed a comprehensive PR strategy with 34 local news channels in cities ranging from Houston to New York City, San Diego and Denver. These on-air interviews with Stevan Popovich, President of Cycle Gear®, resulted in over 1,150 airings, reaching an audience of 47.9 million viewers.

Popovich elaborates, "We see the Airbags Save campaign as the beginning of a much larger movement. With every airbag sold, we're improving the safety of riders and bringing awareness to technology that can decrease the force of impact by up to 93%. We're excited to engage with new partners who share our mission for safer roads."

As Comoto looks toward next year, its goal is to bring in new partners to amplify the success of the Airbags Save campaign. By expanding the pool of stakeholders – from manufacturers and safety advocates to powersports organizations at large – Comoto aims to make wearable airbags a standard for riders nationwide.

About the Comoto Family of Brands

Comoto is America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry, dedicated to advancing the experience of moto-enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community through best-in-class eCommerce and retail experiences.

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

[email protected]

SOURCE Comoto