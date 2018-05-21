Comp Resource Group Receives 2018 Best of Delray Beach Award

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comp Resource Group (CRG) has been selected for the 2018 Best of Delray Beach Award in the Recruiting Agency category by the Delray Beach Awards Program. Comp Resource Group has been honored with this distinction three years in a row, achieving the distinguished Business Hall of Fame recognition.

Comp Resource Group

Each year, the Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make Delray Beach a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Delray Beach Award Program and data provided by third parties.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader in our field and local community," said Comp Resource Group CEO Eric Kramer. "While this recognition comes from the local Delray Beach Awards Program, we are pleased that our services have the same impact throughout communities across the country as we change thousands of lives annually through the placement of health care providers."

For organizations with hiring needs, please contact Comp Resource Group at 800-637-4124 or visit www.compresourcegroup.com to learn more about CRG's placement services.

ABOUT COMP RESOURCE GROUP:

Comp Resource Group (CRG) is a leading retained recruiting and staffing firm offering an unprecedented three-year candidate guarantee period and is the recruitment firm of choice for hundreds of facilities nationwide.

Media Contact:

Eric Halpern

Phone: 800-637-4124

Email: media@compresourcegroup.com

Related Links

Comp Resource Group

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comp-resource-group-receives-2018-best-of-delray-beach-award-300652289.html

SOURCE Comp Resource Group