Compact FTIR Spectrometer Features Unique Design and New Software Platform Created for Enhanced Productivity

The Thermo Scientific Nicolet Summit FTIR spectrometer features new innovative hardware and software that improves performance, increases productivity and enhances connectivity relative to its predecessor, the Nicolet iS5 FTIR spectrometer. Built with the same LightDrive Optical Engine technology found in more advanced Thermo Scientific spectrometers, the Nicolet Summit spectrometer is designed to deliver accurate and reproducible data while providing extended warranties on critical optical components to minimize maintenance costs.

Powered by the cutting-edge Thermo Scientific OMNIC Paradigm software, the Nicolet Summit spectrometer provides productivity benefits for labs that need to manage multiple users and sample types. Building workflows is simplified with a new, visual-based workflow editor where users can drag and drop workflow tiles onto a large canvas. A modern touchscreen interface helps users execute those workflows and simplifies analysis down to a few short steps. Data analysis is taken further on the desktop interface, which contains a dashboard for viewing recent work and helps users easily create libraries, automate background collection and perform multi-component searching.

The Nicolet Summit spectrometer is the first spectrometer to use a built-in, multi-colored LED LightBar that provides users with immediate visual feedback on instrument status and sample pass/fail results. The instrument also includes a fully integrated on-board computer, which creates a new digital science platform that enables networked collaboration and integrated analysis.

"We've designed this compact spectrometer for busy QC/QA and teaching laboratories that demand long-term reliability and intuitive operation. In addition, the Nicolet Summit Spectrometer helps these labs eliminate tedious steps in collecting and analyzing data with confidence," said Denzil Vaughn, senior business director for vibrational spectroscopy at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The Nicolet Summit spectrometer provides a seamless connection to upload, analyze and share data in the Cloud (Thermo Fisher Connect), so users can access their data from any device or location. Professors will find this feature useful since students can now quickly measure samples in a crowded teaching lab, and then analyze data anywhere, on or off campus."

Additional benefits of the Thermo Scientific Nicolet Summit FTIR spectrometer include:

Enhanced connectivity with Wi-Fi and Ethernet, including access to the Thermo Scientific OMNIC Anywhere application for cloud-based spectroscopy.

OMNIC Paradigm software built with applications to enable customers to comply with 21 CFR Part 11 data integrity guidelines by using an Audit Manager, data security software and digital signatures.

The flexibility to accept hundreds of spectroscopy accessories for expanding laboratory testing capabilities.

For more information on the Thermo Scientific Nicolet Summit FTIR Spectrometer, please visit www.thermofisher.com/summit.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Kathy Gill

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 971-294-9262

kathy.gill@thermofisher.com

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

