Compact, High Accuracy Device Raises the Bar for Flow Meters

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netech Corporation has launched a new line of improved gas flow meters. With an introductory price of $1795, Netech's Digiflow 2000 is an unparalleled device providing its users with remarkable value. The microcontroller-based, mass-flow meter has been thoughtfully designed for precision measurements of multiple gases including Air, N2, O2, CO2, N2O and Arg. It measures true gas flow that is independent of temperature and pressure changes. The Digiflow 2000 is now available in four different flow ranges: 5 LPM, 10 LPM, 15 LPM and 20 LPM.

DigiFlow 2000

"Over the last few years, we have taken feedback from our customers and designed this new product with functionality that meets their flow measurement criteria," says Wijin Joe, National Business Development Manager for Netech. "All you have to do is measure your gas flow in four simple steps: connect the flow, select the unit, select the gas, and read the flow".

Netech Flow Sensing Technology

The DigiFlow 2000 incorporates a precise micro-mass flow sensor. This sensor design operates on the theory of heat transfer resulting from mass airflow directed across the surface of the sensing element.

High Accuracy

The flow sensors of the Digiflow 2000 are designed to provide consistent and reliable measurements; the devices have been specified at +/-2% full scale reading - or better - as stated in the calibration certificate.

Easy Operation

Netech designed the Digiflow 2000 to be an exceptionally intuitive device by keeping the end-user in mind. Its inherent compact and lightweight form delivers a seamless user experience. The dedicated function keys and menu-driven display further improve the ease of operation. Portability is also heightened with the tilt-stand feature, which allows for bench top or on-the-go testing. Finally, to ensure consistent performance, the device is powered by a long-lasting, rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

The Digiflow 2000 is an ideal tool for researchers and engineers in a diverse range of applications; this includes laboratories, manufacturing facilities, hospitals, field services and several other environments.

Netech Corporation – With a reputation for quality, reliability, and value, Netech Corporation has been a leading manufacturer of Biomedical and Industrial test instruments since 1987. Its innovative products are designed using the newest technologies that demonstrate an unyielding commitment to the medical industry, among others, worldwide. Netech is an ISO 9001-2015 registered company and SBA 8(a) certified.

