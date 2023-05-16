Compact, High Resolution Spectrometer with Rapid Acquisition Speed

New Ocean HR spectrometers offer rapid acquisition speed and high thermal stability

ORLANDO, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Optics, a brand of Ocean Insight, introduces Ocean HR series compact, high-resolution spectrometers for applications from LED characterization to plasma monitoring. HR spectrometers offer rapid acquisition speed, low stray light and great thermal wavelength stability, ensuring reliable performance even in demanding environments.

HR spectrometer users have three different models to meet their specific measurement requirements:

the HR2 for rapid acquisition speed and high signal to noise ratio (SNR) performance, making it ideal for laser and LED characterization;

the HR4 for high optical resolution requirements, such as identifying narrow-band emission peaks in plasmas; and

the HR6 for its high resolution and great UV response, which enable precise UV absorbance measurements of solutions and gases.

Ocean HR spectrometers are compatible with Ocean Optics light sources, accessories and software, providing users with setup flexibility and convenience. Also, HR spectrometers come with OceanDirect, a cross-platform Software Developers Kit with an Application Programming Interface. OceanDirect allows users to optimize spectrometer performance, access critical data for analysis, and enable High Speed Averaging Mode, a hardware-accelerated signal averaging function that dramatically improves spectrometer SNR performance.

For more, visit oceanoptics.com.

SOURCE Ocean Optics - Part of Ocean Insight