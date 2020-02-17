Compact Industrial Metal 3D Printers - A Manager's Guide

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Manager's Guide to Compact Industrial Metal 3D Printers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the metal additive manufacturing market experiencing a stage of high-growth, Machine shops are starting to look into Compact Industrial Metal 3D printer as a necessary addition to existing CNC machining, and are investigating how to bring this capability in-house.



Until recently, most of the focus in metal additive manufacturing has been on large-scale, highly complicated, and expensive printer hardware. As a result, the conversation is often directed towards throughput rather than accessibility. But, investing in $1M+ printer hardware that requires a dedicated space might not be feasible. Aside from the high capital, operation, and maintenance costs, most industrial metal 3D printers also require a large footprint, not to mention a large learning curve. However, there are still options for companies unable to spend seven figures and build a dedicated space.



This relatively new sub-segment of Compact Industrial Metal 3D printers (or metal Desktop printers) offer a more accessible price-point and shorter learning curve, while still offering industrial-level production and quality.



This Manager's Guide Will Include:

The definition and requirements for Compact Industrial Metal 3D printers.

An overview of the hardware technologies, with things to consider and the pros and cons of each.

An in-depth discussion on the various applications within automotive, aerospace, medical/dental, and general manufacturing.

A critical comparison of CNC machining vs. Compact Industrial Metal 3D printing.

A detailed review of each of the current notable Compact Industrial Metal 3D printers on or about to enter the market.

A discussion on the cost of ownership of the various technologies and notable Compact Industrial Metal 3D printers.

This report is directed toward the end-user market, the companies that are active users of additive manufacturing or considering its adoption.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background and Objective

1.2 Definition and Requirements



Chapter Two: Printer Technologies

2.1 Powder Bed Fusion (PBF)

2.2 Material Extrusion (ME)

2.3 Directed Energy Deposition (DED)

2.4 Summary

Chapter Three: Applications of Compact Industrial Metal 3D Printers

3.1 Applications in a Product's Lifecycle

3.2 Applications by Vertical



Chapter Four: Compact Industrial Metal Printers vs. CNC Machining

4.1 Physical Considerations of 3D Printing vs. CNC Machining

4.2 Economic Considerations of 3D Printing vs. CNC Machining

4.3 Summary of 3D Printing vs. CNC Machining

Chapter Five: Notable Compact Industrial Metal Printer Manufacturers



Chapter Six: Cost of Ownership

6.1 Hardware Costs

6.2 Material Costs

6.3 Post Processing



Companies Mentioned



Additec

Aurora Labs

Desktop Metal

Markforged

OR Laser/Coherent

Pollen AM

Xact Metal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ee3e

