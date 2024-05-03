Compact Loaders Market size to record USD 5.16 billion growth from 2023-2027, Emergence of smart cities is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global compact loaders market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.16 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Compact Loaders Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Application (Backhoe loaders, Wheeled loaders, Compact track loaders, and Skid Steer loaders), Type (Construction, Agriculture, Industrial, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corp., SANY Group, Takeuchi Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Terex Corp., Wacker Neuson SE, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., and Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH Regions Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Emergence of smart cities:

Smart cities integrate technology for better urban management. This leads to advancements in transportation, energy, and governance. As smart city projects increase worldwide, there's a growing demand for road safety equipment. Vendors will expand roadways to align with smart city goals.



The ASEAN Smart City Network forecasts significant urban growth by 2030, with 90 million more people in cities. This growth will drive 35%-40% of the region's development. Smart city objectives include efficient waste management, improved lighting, highways, parking, and security. The global compact loaders market will benefit from the rise in smart cities.

Major Challenges:

Stringent environmental regulations

The international emphasis on fighting climate change and making processes cleaner and greener has compelled environmental bodies worldwide to come up with stricter emission regulations. Environmental governing bodies across the world have set strict emission norms for factories, vehicles, production facilities, waste management, machinery, and equipment.



For instance, the environmental governing body of the EU, the European Environment Agency (EEA), has announced a Stage V exhaust emission regulation, which limits the emission of particulate matter (PM) to 0.015 g/kWh while nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions would be limited to 0.4 g/kWh.



Moreover, the regulation also requires the installation of diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in equipment to reduce the soot from emissions. This has resulted in increasing the costs of equipment manufacturers. Therefore, wheel loader manufacturers must make considerable investments in integrating such advanced technologies into their products in a bid to comply with strict emission regulations.



The enforcement of more stringent regulations in the EU is expected to pave the way for other countries to draft similar stringent emission regulations, thus resulting in increased costs for manufacturers.



The need to comply with these regulations are expected to result in reduced margins for manufacturers and is expected to also discourage buyers, thus restricting the growth of the global compact loaders market during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The compact loaders market is booming with demand across various sectors like construction, landscaping, agriculture, and logistics. These versatile machines excel in tight spaces and challenging terrains, including urban areas and steep slopes. With their compact size and maneuverability, they're perfect for road construction, grading, paving, and snow removal tasks.

Today's compact loaders come with advanced features like remote control, GPS, and telematics for efficient operation and automation. They prioritize operator comfort and safety, crucial in DIY culture and rental industry settings. Customizable solutions and a range of addons and accessories ensure they meet diverse application needs.

Environmental concerns drive the market towards eco-friendly gear, with hybrid or electric engines gaining traction. On-site workshops and online training modules support maintenance and operator skill development. Compact loaders play a vital role in infrastructure development, mining, and the housing and building sector, serving local contractors and nuclear families alike. Their lightweight track design, precise metals, and durable undercarriages ensure durability and performance in any environment.

Market Overview

The compact loaders market is bustling with activity, especially in construction and maintenance applications. With a focus on building equipment and road planner surfaces, the sector is witnessing a surge in demand for electric compact loaders. These loaders, equipped with lightweight track systems and eco-friendly gear, address environmental concerns while boosting efficiency in grading and leveling tasks.

The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology ensures improved track loaders and enhanced maintenance capabilities. In the mining sector, crawler loaders are gaining traction for their durability and versatility. Small track loaders with rubber tracks offer enhanced maneuverability, while undercarriage advancements contribute to increased durability and performance. Overall, the market is witnessing a shift towards compact, efficient, and environmentally friendly solutions to meet the evolving needs of various industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Backhoe Loaders



Wheeled Loaders



Compact Track Loaders



Skid Steer Loaders

Type

Construction



Agriculture



Industrial



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

