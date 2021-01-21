Compact Membrane Systems, Inc. and Braskem Finalize Agreement for Pilot-Scale Demonstration of Optiperm™

Optiperm™, CMS' breakthrough membrane technology, is designed to increase olefin production efficiency while decreasing waste streams, lowering carbon emissions, and reducing total energy usage. The modular nature of membranes allows olefin recovery from small and large process streams alike, debottlenecking processes and leveraging existing infrastructure in a more energy-efficient manner. CMS and Braskem recognize that capturing olefins from unused hydrocarbon process streams is essential to decreasing environmental impact while continuing to create the chemical building blocks for plastic resins and chemical products for diverse customer segments, such as healthcare and hygiene, food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, among others.

"CMS is excited to start executing on this project. Braskem has a history of recognizing and deploying cutting edge technology, making them an industry leader in innovation. An ideal partner for Optiperm™ deployment, Braskem has the ability and vision to implement the technology to realize its full potential," says Erica Nemser, CEO of Compact Membrane Systems.

This will be the second field demonstration of Optiperm™ and the technology is applicable in a variety of processes. This project will address the critical milestones of simultaneously producing high purity (>90%) paraffin and olefin rich streams, commercial scale membrane cartridges, and implementation of a proprietary humidification method. Zeton, the world's leading designer and builder of lab scale systems, pilot plants, demonstration plants and modular systems, has been selected to lead the pilot plant construction which is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

According to Gus Hutras, Braskem's Process Technology Leader, "We share a belief with CMS that innovation is a key concept driving enhanced competitiveness and improved sustainability throughout our product chains. Our expectation is that Optiperm™ will play an important role in Braskem's ongoing innovation strategy." The pilot unit is targeted to be deployed at a Braskem production facility in 2021 and operated for a period of 500 days. The successful demonstration of its performance will pave the way for the roll out of Optiperm™ in a variety of process streams.

ABOUT COMPACT MEMBRANE SYSTEMS, INC. (CMS)

Compact Membrane Systems (CMS) is dedicated to enabling the clean energy transition and improving the efficiency of chemical processing through membrane solutions. Located in Newport, DE, CMS harnesses the power of unique fluoropolymers to provide durable and effective chemical separation solutions in the toughest environments. CMS membranes can be used independently or in conjunction with existing infrastructure to recover and remonetize streams that would otherwise be undervalued or wasted. CMS technology delivers new sources of revenue and lowers costs for process industries including petrochemicals, biogas, refining, specialty chemical and pharmaceuticals.

CMS combines innovative research with practical industry know-how to deliver modular units with lower energy usage and smaller footprints than existing separation technologies. From polymer development, to product engineering, to system design, CMS has the capabilities and partnerships to deliver projects of any size. For more information or to learn more, visit www.compactmembrane.com.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare and hygiene, among others. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Germany, and net revenue of R$52.3 billion (US$13.2 billion), Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 100 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on our management's current view and estimates of future economic and other circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, including Braskem's commitments to sustainability. The words "commits," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the implementation of operating, financing and other strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting our financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of our management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC, as well as any subsequent filings made by us pursuant to the Exchange Act, each of which is available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this presentation.

