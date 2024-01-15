Compact Wheel Loader Revenue to Total US$ 211.9 Million in Canada by 2033 Amid Rising Demand for High-speed Construction Equipment

Future Market Insights, Inc. forecasts a dynamic upsurge in the Canadian compact wheel loaders market over the coming years. This robust growth trajectory is fueled by a confluence of factors. Explore the full report for deeper insights and stakeholder opportunities.

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canada compact wheel loader industry was valued at US$ 142.0 million in 2023. Over the assessment period, demand for compact wheel loaders in Canada is projected to surge at a CAGR of 4.1%, taking the total valuation to US$ 211.9 million by 2033.

The wheeled loaders segment is expected to dominate the Canada compact wheel loader industry during the forecast period. It held a volume share of 39.2% in 2023. On the other hand, the backhoe loaders segment is poised to register a higher CAGR of 5.5% through 2033.

Several factors are expected to drive compact wheel loaders in Canada over the assessment period. These include increasing industrial, construction, and mining activities, growing demand for high-speed construction equipment, and rising popularity of electric loaders.

Compact wheel loaders are experiencing a surge in demand in Canada owing to their versatility, efficiency, and adaptability across varied terrains. This construction equipment is increasingly used in a wide range of industries, thereby fostering sales growth.

Compact wheel loaders are becoming invaluable tools in the construction sector, where they effortlessly navigate diverse job sites and manage substantial material volumes. This is due to their capacity to handle a broad spectrum of tasks, including excavation, loading, and material transport.

In contrast to alternatives like skid steer loaders, the higher travel speeds of wheeled loaders significantly enhance efficiency. They are ideal for tasks involving frequent movement over extended distances within construction sites.

In the agricultural and forestry domains, wheeled loaders play a pivotal role in managing bulk materials such as grains and transporting logs. Their significance extends to industrial and utility sectors, facilitating material handling in manufacturing plants and utility maintenance tasks.

Leading players are shifting their preference towards developing eco-friendly equipment. This is attributable to the rising popularity of solutions like electric compact wheel loaders as well as methane-powered wheel loaders.

Key Takeaways from the Report-

The compact wheel loader revenue in Canada is projected to total US$ 211.9 million by 2033.

is projected to total by 2033. By product type, the wheeled loaders segment is expected to total a valuation of US$ 77.2 million by 2033.

by 2033. By application, the construction segment held a value share of 33.7% in 2023.

in 2023. Central Canada is expected to account for a significant share of about 45.9% in 2033.

is expected to account for a significant share of about in 2033. Atlantic Canada is projected to expand at a 5.6% CAGR through 2033.

Scope of the Canadian Compact Wheel Loader Market Research Report:

Attribute Details Estimated Value (2023) US$ 142.0 million Projected Value (2033) US$ 211.9 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 4.1 % Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Value (US$ million) and Volume (metric tons) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Segments Covered By Product Type: Compact Track Loaders Skid Steer Loaders Backhoe Loaders Wheeled Loaders

By Power: Below 30 HP 30 to 65 HP Above 65 HP

By Application: Construction Agriculture and Forestry Industrial Utilities

By Region: West Canada Central Canada Atlantic Canada North Canada



"In the construction and industrial sectors in Canada, compact wheeled loaders are experiencing a surge in demand due to their versatility and efficiency. Central Canada dominates the compact wheel loader industry, driven by strict emissions regulations and large-scale road construction projects. Trends indicate a preference for loaders with a power rating above 65 HP, aligning with diverse industry needs," says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Who is Winning?

The Canada compact wheel loader industry is fragmented, with leading players accounting for about 75% to 80% of the share. Following are the leading manufacturers of compact wheel loaders operating in Canada.

Liebherr Group

Wacker Neuson Group

Deere & Company

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Doosan Bobcat

CNH Industrial N.V.

KUBOTA Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Top players like Caterpillar Inc., Liebherr Group, and Volvo are focusing on introducing novel wheel loaders with enhanced features, including high efficiency and low fuel consumption. They are establishing new facilities in Canada and other regions to meet growing end-user demand.

Recent Developments:

In December 2022 , Liebherr introduced a new compact loader series with the new L 504 compact model. It has a new cab design with even more glass for optimum visibility.

, introduced a new compact loader series with the new L 504 compact model. It has a new cab design with even more glass for optimum visibility. Recently, SDLG announced four new wheel loader dealer locations in Canada amid rising sales.

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the Canada compact wheel loader industry, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033. To understand the industry growth and scope, the report is segmented based on product type, power, application, and region.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Automotive Domain:

