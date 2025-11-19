Compal Showcases High-Density Liquid-Cooled AI Servers at SC25, Powered by AMD EPYC™ Processors and AMD Instinct ™ GPUs for Next-Generation Sustainable Computing

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compal Electronics (Compal; Ticker: 2324.TW) make a strong appearance at Supercomputing 2025 (SC25), held from November 17–20, 2025, unveiling its latest lineup of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) servers. Highlight products include the SG720-2A / OG720-2A and SG223-2A-I, showcasing Compal's innovation in liquid-cooling integration solutions that enable data centers to achieve new levels of performance, efficiency, and sustainability.

Compal Showcases High-Density Liquid-Cooled AI Servers at SC25, Powered by AMD EPYC™ Processorsand AMD Instinct ™ GPUsfor Next-Generation Sustainable Computing.

The SG720-2A / OG720-2A features a 7U high-performance AI server powered by dual AMD EPYC™ processors, supporting up to eight AMD Instinct™ MI325X GPUs with forward compatibility for MI355X architecture, and up to eight AMD Pensando™ Pollara 400 AI NICs for scale-out infrastructure. Designed for high-density computing and optimal thermal efficiency, the chassis features an 850 mm depth and modular, tool-less service design, enabling seamless integration into both EIA 19-inch and Open Rack v3 21-inch environments.

In addition, the system supports hot-swappable PCIe slots, allowing rapid network module replacement without downtime to maximize operational flexibility and system uptime.

The platform is equipped with the ZutaCore® HyperCool® 2-Phase DLC liquid cooling solution, maintaining stable and reliable performance even under high-density and extreme computing workloads. Testing results show that the system achieves a total PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) as low as 1.05 and a pPUE (Partial PUE) around 1.01, delivering over 5% higher energy efficiency compared with traditional single-phase liquid-cooling systems.

In addition, the platform supports both single-phase and two-phase liquid-cooling architectures, providing data centers with greater deployment flexibility and helping balance performance, power efficiency, and sustainability in high-density computing environments.

The SG223-2A-I leverages a 2U dual AMD EPYC™ processors supporting up to eight PCIe GPU accelerators. Designed for immersion cooling, the system uses a high-conductivity dielectric fluid to enhance heat transfer efficiency, ensuring GPU stability under heavy workloads while significantly reducing energy consumption. With its open GPU-compatible design, the SG223-2A-I can accommodate a variety of high-performance accelerators, supporting diverse AI and HPC workloads. This solution provides a high-efficiency, low-carbon, and sustainable approach to next-generation data center cooling.

Compal continues to deepen its collaboration with AMD, jointly developing next-generation servers based on the upcoming AMD EPYC™ CPUs, codenamed "Venice." Compal plans to launch these new server models next year, extending its architectural philosophy to deliver higher performance and better energy efficiency for AI and HPC workloads.

Beyond hardware innovation, Compal has partnered with AMI to integrate intelligent management capabilities into its server platforms. This enables remote monitoring, automated maintenance, and dynamic resource orchestration, enhancing efficiency and operational resilience in high-density AI data centers.

During the exhibition, Compal and AMI will co-host a session titled "Revolutionizing AI at Scale" at the Compal booth #4232, highlighting optimized approaches to AI server architecture and intelligent data center management.

Alan Chang, Vice President of Compal's Infrastructure Systems Business Unit, stated: "The rapid evolution of AI and HPC is driving data centers toward architectures centered on liquid cooling and memory interconnect technologies. Compal remains committed to advancing this transformation through innovative design and system integration, building the next generation of high-performance, energy-efficient, and intelligent data center infrastructure that enables sustainable computing worldwide."

About Compal

Founded in 1984, Compal is a leading manufacturer in the notebook and smart device industry, creating brand value in collaboration with various sectors. Its groundbreaking product designs have received numerous international awards. In 2025, Compal was recognized by CommonWealth Magazine as one of Taiwan's top 7 manufacturers and has consistently ranked among the Forbes Global 2000 companies. In recent years, Compal has actively developed emerging businesses, including cloud servers, auto electronics, and smart medical, leveraging its integrated hardware and software R&D and manufacturing capabilities to create relevant solutions. More information, please visit https://www.compal.com

Media Contact

Jack Wang Vice president and Spokesperson +886-2-8797-8588 [email protected]

SOURCE COMPAL ELECTRONICS,INC.