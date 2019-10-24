Companies Are Using 2x As Many SaaS Tools as They Think They Are: Takeaways For Security & Compliance

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The stakes are higher than ever to ensure that their organizations are protected from a security and compliance perspective, but new survey data from Blissfully shows that IT and ops pros underestimate the number of SaaS apps their organizations use by half.

Visibility Statistics Include:

68% of organizations run on mostly or all SaaS.

of organizations run on mostly or all SaaS. Almost 1/4 operate solely on SaaS.

operate solely on SaaS. Businesses use nearly twice as many SaaS apps as they think! And the gap is worse at larger orgs.

as they think! And the gap is worse at larger orgs. 94% of IT practitioners say that balancing data control and employee empowerment is their top concern.

say that balancing data control and employee empowerment is their 80% of businesses are likely to need a SaaS management platform.

SaaS Visibility

According to 2017 data, only 38% of companies were operating on mostly SaaS. Just two years later, new Blissfully survey numbers show that the majority of organizations (68%) operate on mostly or all SaaS. With fast app growth and limited visibility into the SaaS stack, nearly half (42%) of IT and ops pros surveyed said that balancing security and employee empowerment was a top priority which needs improvement.

App Compliance

Blissfully also looked into data surrounding compliance at over 1,000 of the top SaaS applications on the market.

Some key statistics include:

71% are GDPR compliant .

. On the other hand, just 18% have either secured SOC 2 or ISO 27001 , with 13% having both .

, with . GDPR shows faster adoption than SOC 2

than SOC 2 Adoption follows size: companies with < $1 million in funding have ~7% compliance with SOC 2, while companies with > $100 million or more in funding have about 45% compliance.

This report is based on direct and survey data from more than 1,000 organizations, conducted through a combination of Blissfully's customers and a third party research firm.

For the full report, including data, information on these trends, key takeaways, and more, head to: Blissfully SaaS Trends 2020: IT & Compliance Edition.

The full report is available at:

https://www.blissfully.com/saas-trends/it-compliance-2019/

About Blissfully:

Blissfully is the first SaaS management platform built for growing businesses, giving IT, HR, Security, and Business Operations teams a collaborative space to provision access, define processes, enforce security and compliance, maintain records, and automate repetitive tasks. Blissfully is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.blissfully.com

