Companies Around the Globe Choose Achievers to Increase Employee Engagement and Build Resilience During COVID-19 Workplace Disruption

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Achievers, the progressive choice for employee voice and recognition solutions that accelerates a culture of performance, today announced that its technology is being deployed by new organizations to create strong employee experiences, resilient workforces and culture continuity. At a time when maintaining employee trust and productivity is essential to driving business performance and growth, organizations across a variety of industries now rely on Achievers to engage and inspire employees during unprecedented workplace shifts and challenges.

Some of the latest organizations to choose Achievers come from a variety of different industries and countries, and include:

North America : Wolseley Canada , CO-OP Financial Services, Zovio, Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, Economical Insurance Group, Chr. Hansen, Westoba Credit Union

: , CO-OP Financial Services, Zovio, Federal Credit Union, Economical Insurance Group, Chr. Hansen, Westoba Credit Union EMEA: TSB, Pearson PLC, Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society, RSA Insurance Group, 3M , BOC and Swiss Re Group

, BOC and Swiss Re Group Asia-Pacific : Western Power, Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Société Générale Hong Kong Branch

"Employees today are facing unprecedented pressure, including caregiver responsibilities, remote work challenges, and health and wellbeing concerns for themselves and their families. Forward-thinking organizations are turning to employee engagement technology from Achievers to ensure their employees feel heard, validated and recognized, which in turn is good for business," said Vanessa Brangwyn, chief customer officer at Achievers. "We're excited to work with our customers – established and new – to create employee experiences that foster a richer and more engaged experience for employees."

As organizations address today's challenges, Achievers stands out as a global leader with recent award accolades such as:

Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Rewards and Recognition Solutions for 2020

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen 2020 Customer Satisfaction Survey for Recognition, and

2020 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards, awarded Gold in the category of Best Advance in Employee Recognition Program.

The coronavirus pandemic has created a unique and difficult environment for businesses seeking to not only maintain business performance but to also grow, while relying on a majority remote workforce with professional and personal concerns. Preserving a strong culture through employee recognition and feedback is the first step to staying competitive during challenging economic times and plays a key role in rebuilding culture. In fact, studies show that organizations with highly-engaged workplaces outperform their peers by 147 percent in earnings per share1. The Achievers Employee Engagement Platform is designed to build trust, inspire productivity and foster resilient thinking in employees, every day.

"We were looking for a way to celebrate employee accomplishments and stay connected throughout the organization. The Achievers platform allows our employees to build each other up in a fun and engaging way!" said Silvia Dimma, Chief Human Resources Officer, Michigan State University Federal Credit Union. "It's been exciting to read the stories of our mission and values coming to life every day. We couldn't have asked for a better partner to bring this program to life and make our employees feel empowered and valued."

"Zovio is an organization comprised of passionate, bold, and innovative team members focused on helping others achieve their highest ambitions. Our culture also prioritizes supporting each other's accomplishments," said Marc Brown, EVP, and Chief People Officer, Zovio. "The Achievers' platform provides our team members with a quick, easy and fun way to thank and recognize their fellow team members, which is even more vital in today's COVID-19 work from home environment."

For more information about the Achievers Employee Engagement Platform, visit: https://www.achievers.com/what-we-offer/platform/.

About Achievers

Culture is the ultimate driver of organisational success. With Achievers' employee voice and recognition solutions, bring your organisation's values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers' solutions leverage the science behind behaviour change to deliver sustainable, data-driven business results anywhere in the world. Integrated insights fuel smarter solutions that deliver just-in-time nudges to the entire organization and an industry-best customer success and support team guides you on every step of the journey. Visit us at www.achievers.com.









