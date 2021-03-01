Companies Double Down On Virtual Events But Face Virtual Fatigue Challenges

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash, an event marketing platform that helps companies create better virtual, hybrid, and in-person event experiences, is rolling out new technology to help address challenges facing event marketers and professionals everywhere: keeping up with virtual event technology and combatting virtual event fatigue.

As marketing teams pivoted their events in 2020 to virtual, they trained teams to adapt rapidly to new tools and systems — and a new reality. Signaling another shift is changing attitudes. A recent Splash survey of event marketers and attendees in the U.S. found that 55% of attendees want virtual events to be 30 minutes or less, while just 7% want virtual events longer than an hour.

Marketers have already made significant investments in new event tools, so they're now looking for ways to improve their virtual programs without pivoting again to different tech. The Splash Virtual Event Page helps companies achieve that. Marketers can deliver a fully branded virtual event experience — from registration forms to invitations, virtual waiting rooms, live streams, and post-event content — using their existing technology.

Because it's easily integrated with hundreds of martech platforms, Splash's Virtual Event Page empowers event marketers to supplement their primary virtual event channel with leading audience engagement tools. The new dual embed feature helps marketers create the right experience for online attendees — on one branded page — and future-proof their event technology investment.

"Event marketers are trying everything they can to create virtual experiences that emulate the best parts of in-person events and human connection, but they're challenged by online fatigue," said Eric Holmen, Chief Revenue Officer of Splash. "Successful virtual events are immersive, interactive, and memorable. We built the Splash virtual platform with that top-of-mind, and that's why our customers are creating virtual experiences that work."

For more information about Splash's new virtual event technology or to interview Eric Holmen of Splash, please contact Vanessa Horwell at [email protected] .

About Splash

Splash is a next-generation event marketing platform designed to help teams build and host virtual, in-person, and hybrid events. Splash liberates people from the constraints of outdated event technology and enables them to do what they love: create memorable experiences, new connections, and business value. The platform empowers everyone in an organization to easily create their own branded, connected, and compliant programs in minutes or hours, not days or weeks. By marrying data and design, Splash helps companies market, measure, and scale their event programs in ways that were previously impossible. See why Fortune 500 companies choose Splash to power their events at www.splashthat.com .

SOURCE Splash