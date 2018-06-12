Companies from a Variety of Industries Are Inviting Mindful Leadership Expert Pandit Dasa to Train Their Top Leaders and Managers to Lead With Compassion and Without Ego

NEW YORK, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the upcoming SHRM Annual Conference & Exposition in Chicago, possibly the largest gathering of Human Resources professionals on the planet, Mindfulness Expert, Pandit Dasa will be speaking on the importance of using Mindfulness for Work-Life Integration.

To learn more about Pandit Dasa and the SHRM Annual Conference & Exposition, visit: https://annual.shrm.org/speaker/18406/pandit-dasa-ceo-conscious-living-llc

Pandit Dasa also recently led mindfulness workshops for the attendees of the ATD2018 conference, The World Bank Group and AMC Theatres on the importance of training their leaders to be more mindful when dealing with their direct reports and peers. These are the five key benefits experienced by employees who have engaged in the mindfulness workshops:

1. Appreciating and Recognizing

By appreciating, celebrating and feeling happy for each other's success, teams can build trust and improve teamwork.

2. Communicating with Compassion

We can all become a little more mindful about the nature and tone of our communication and whether it will inspire or discourage.

3. Leading by Example

Those in a leadership position can sometimes forget that their actions are being watched by their employees. If a leader sets one standard for themselves and another for everyone else, a deterioration of trust can take place.

4. Recognizing Unconscious Biases

We all have some biases that we're not aware of towards others. Such biases can cause us to promote some while demoting or ignoring others. Recognizing our biases can help us provide fair treatment at the workplace.

5. Practicing Meditation

Simple breathing, focusing, appreciation and gratitude meditations are taught to the workforce to help employees reduce stress and anxiety, release tension from the body and mind, become aware of their emotions and focus on and appreciate the work their colleagues are doing.

Before teaching the techniques, Dasa introduces scientific research on mindfulness to appease those that may be skeptical about mindfulness meditation.

About Pandit Dasa

Pandit Dasa went from being a millionaire in Los Angeles to losing everything and living as a monk in New York City where he spent 15 years. His journey is chronicled in his book Urban Monk. He has spoken at Google, Citibank, IBM, JPMorgan Chase, Oracle, AMC Theatres, Cadillac, The World Government Summit and many other Fortune 100 and 500 companies. Details of his speech topics, like Mindful Leadership and Mindfulness in the Workplace can be found on his website.

