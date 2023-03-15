Companies In The Aramid Fiber Market Are Focusing On Adopting Sustainable Manufacturing And Promoting Circular Economy - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Market Reports Are Now Updated With The Latest Market Sizing Information For The Year 2023 And Forecasted To 2032

LONDON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Aramid Fiber Global Market Report 2023, the global aramid fiber market size grew from $4.3 billion in 2022 to $4.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 11%. The aramid fiber market size is then expected to grow to $6.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 9%. Going forward, increasing population and urbanization, increasing demand from the automotive sector, and growing adoption of 5G technology will drive the aramid fiber market growth.

The global aramid fiber market is highly consolidated with a few large players dominating the market. DuPont was the largest competitor with 20.2% share of the market, followed by Teijin Ltd., Taekwang Industrial, Toray Industries, Inc., Hyosung, Kolon Industries Inc., Huvis Corp., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., X-FIPER New Material Co., Ltd. and China National Bluestar Co. Ltd.

Learn More On The Aramid Fiber Market Forecast Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aramid-fiber-global-market-report

Major aramid fiber market companies are increasingly shifting to the production of sustainable and eco-friendly fabrics. Companies are choosing environmentally friendly and recycled raw materials for the production of eco-friendly fibers that cause less or no damage to the environment. For example, in October 2022, Pitaka, a Hong Kong-based technology accessory company, launched sustainably made, aerospace-grade aramid fiber cases for the Apple iPhone 14 series smartphones – the MagEZ Case 3 and MagEZ Case Pro 3. The iPhone 14 case series retains the reliability of PITAKA's previous phone cases, and are even lighter, thinner and more durable making them a trusted accessory for the new iPhone 14.

In addition to adopting sustainable materials, companies in the market are increasingly using blockchain technology to collect and track primary data on environmental impact (including greenhouse gas emissions) to deliver reliable, transparent traceability. For example, in July 2022, Fujitsu, a Japan-based information and communications technology company, and Teijin, a Netherlands-based company that produces various high-strength fibers for industrial purposes, announced their partnership on a blockchain solution to trace recycled industrial materials used in manufacturing. The blockchain solution focuses on carbon fiber and aramid fiber, two high performance polyimides (plastics) that Teijin manufactures. Together the companies aim to promote sustainable manufacturing and a circular economy.

Request A Free Sample Of The Aramid Fiber Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5938&type=smp

The global aramid fiber market is segmented -

By Type: Para-Aramid Fiber, Meta-Aramid Fiber By Application: Protective Fabrics, Frictional Materials, Optical Fibers, Tire Reinforcement, Rubber Reinforcement, Composites, Other Applications By End-Use Industry: Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Electronics and Telecommunication, Sports Goods, Other End Users

As per The Business Research Company's aramid fiber market analysis, the top opportunities in the aramid fiber market segmented by type will arise in the para-aramid fiber segment, by application will arise in the protective fabrics segment, by end-use industry will arise in the automotive segment. Companies should focus on the USA since the aramid fiber market will grow the most in the region.

View More Similar Market Reports:

Fabrics Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fabrics-global-market-report

Healthcare Fabrics Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-fabrics-global-market-report

Automotive Fabric Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-fabric-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users make better strategic decisions.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company