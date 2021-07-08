Companies Insight of LVAD Market 2021-2025 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., and Berlin Heart GmbH | Technavio

The LVAD market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Major Three LVAD Market Participants:

Abbott Laboratories

The company offers a wide range of left ventricular assist devices.

Abiomed Inc.

The company offers a wide range of left ventricular assist devices.

Berlin Heart GmbH

The company offers a wide range of left ventricular assist devices.

LVAD Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

LVAD market is segmented as below:

Application

Destination Therapy



BTD Therapy



BTT Therapy



BTR Therapy

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The LVAD market is driven by the increasing prevalence of heart failure. In addition, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies is expected to trigger the LVAD market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

