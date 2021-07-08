Companies Insight of LVAD Market 2021-2025 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., and Berlin Heart GmbH | Technavio
Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., and Berlin Heart GmbH will emerge as major LVAD market participants during 2021-2025
Jul 08, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The LVAD market is expected to grow by USD 962.42 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the LVAD market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The LVAD market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three LVAD Market Participants:
Abbott Laboratories
The company offers a wide range of left ventricular assist devices.
Abiomed Inc.
The company offers a wide range of left ventricular assist devices.
Berlin Heart GmbH
The company offers a wide range of left ventricular assist devices.
https://www.technavio.com/report/lvad-market-industry-analysis
LVAD Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
LVAD market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Destination Therapy
- BTD Therapy
- BTT Therapy
- BTR Therapy
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
The LVAD market is driven by the increasing prevalence of heart failure. In addition, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies is expected to trigger the LVAD market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
